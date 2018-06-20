TaskRabbit Cuts Service Fee in Half, Lowers Prices

Making it Easier for More People to 'Do Away with To-Do'

LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TaskRabbit, the on-demand service that conveniently connects people with skilled, vetted Taskers to handle everyday to-do's, today announced it cut its service fee in half and lowered prices, making it easier for more people 'do away' with their to-do list.

Specifically, TaskRabbit has:

Cut its service fee in half from 30% to 15%, lowering prices at no cost to Taskers

from 30% to 15%, lowering prices at no cost to Taskers Lowered the price of tasks booked on-demand* and allowed clients to hire their preferred Tasker for those tasks

and allowed clients to hire their preferred Tasker for those tasks Launched its 'Do Away with To-Do' brand campaign, highlighting how experienced and vetted Taskers are ready to help people turn 'to-do' into done

"We want even more people to benefit from TaskRabbit," said Stacy Brown-Philpot, Chief Executive Officer. "By cutting our service fee in half and lowering prices, we're making it easier for more people to tick off those "to-do's" so they can spend more time doing things they love. At the same time, we're excited for these changes to drive more business to our Taskers, supporting them as they earn a meaningful living on their own terms."

Since launching the new pricing updates, initial data shows:

Clients saved an average of £7 to £11 on a typical task

Prices for tasks booked on-demand dropped more than 20 percent

More than 15 percent of clients used the savings from the service fee reduction to hire a more experienced Tasker for the job

"As a retired person, TaskRabbit enables me to work when I want and still have plenty of time for my own life," said Julie McGuinness, a London-area Tasker who works in furniture assembly, garden work and minor home repairs. "The new TaskRabbit service fee of 15% represents excellent value for money for both clients and Taskers."

To help more people learn about TaskRabbit and how easy it is to check off that to-do list, TaskRabbit recently launched a brand campaign called 'Do Away with To-Do.'

"In our 'Do Away with To-Do' brand campaign, nagging household tasks literally take on a life of their own," said Helen Chang, Vice President of Growth at TaskRabbit. "We emphasize how simply and conveniently people can turn those to-do's into 'done' with the help of our experienced and vetted Taskers."

Media buys include radio, billboards, bus wraps, social media and outdoor experiential campaigns, including "station domination" takeovers at the Oxford Circus tube station in London.

TaskRabbit was acquired by IKEA in October 2017 and since then, has continued to grow in fulfillment of its mission to make everyday life easier for everyday people. In February, TaskRabbit announced its expansion to three new cities in the United Kingdom: Birmingham, Manchester, and Bristol. TaskRabbit is now available in more than 45 markets in the United States and United Kingdom.

*On-demand tasks (tasks completed on the same day they are booked) are available in select metros, including London.

