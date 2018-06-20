NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com Contact: https://nes.nttdocomo.co.jp/PINQ01/showinquiry.do

TOKYO, June 20, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it has launched "Amateur Sports Site Powered by Player!" within its dmenu "Sports" portal to provide scores and news on amateur sports fixtures, expanding mobile access by DOCOMO customers to an unrivaled range of sports entertainment. DOCOMO also announced today that it invested in sports entertainment developer ookami, inc. on June 4 through its wholly owned subsidiary, NTT DOCOMO Ventures, to strengthen sporting content offerings and partnership opportunities.The collaborative undertaking, "Amateur Sports Site Powered by Player!", provides results, news and schedules for amateur sports leagues such as the soccer Takamado Cup, Tokyo Big6 Baseball League, Kanto university rugby and Kanto university baseball.DOCOMO's dmenu "Sports" smartphone portal already covers 18 genres of sport, including pro baseball, J.League soccer, international soccer, tennis, golf and more.ookami's "Player!" live-game sports service is especially popular among millennial fans seeking live game scores and updates as well as the enjoyment of communicating with other viewers in real time.Going forward, DOCOMO will continue strengthening its offerings in both amateur and professional sports to provide customers with maximum access to sports media, including by exploring additional opportunities for collaborations with ookami that will contribute to Japan's expanding sports culture in the lead-up to 2020.About NTT DOCOMO VenturesNTT DOCOMO Ventures, the NTT Group's corporate venture capital firm, aims to accelerate innovation for creation of new services, disruptive technologies and innovative processes serving as a primary channel for startup companies and venture communities on behalf of the NTT Group, Japan's leading ICT service provider. We proactively enhance cooperation with exceptional entrepreneurs on a worldwide scale by providing capital from our corporate venture funds and vast business development opportunities with the NTT Group companies.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.