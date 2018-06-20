

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Engie, formerly called GDF Suez, (GDSZF.PK,GDFZY.PK), said that it has agreed to sell its 69.1% stake in Thailand-listed power producer Glow Energy to Global Power Synergy for 2.6 billion euros.



Engie said that the disposal is in line with its strategy aiming at reducing the Group's carbon footprint, to focus on low-carbon activities, global networks and client solutions. With the disposal of its interests in Glow, ENGIE will no longer operate any coal-fired assets in Asia-Pacific, and will reduce its global coal-fired generation installed capacity by 14%.



According to Engie, the transaction will result in a reduction of 3.3 billion euros of the consolidated net debt of ENGIE, thus achieving the portfolio rotation program target that it had set two years ago. The proceeds from the sale of Glow will help further accelerate the transformation of ENGIE by reinvesting in strategically aligned growth projects: low CO2 power generation, global networks and client solutions.



Glow owns and operates production facilities across Thailand and Laos and counts 800 employees. The portfolio has a total power generation capacity of 3.2 GW, comprising 1 GW of coal, 2 GW of gas and 0.2 GW of renewable energy. Glow also supplies steam, clarified and demineralized water. The proposed transaction is subject to customary approvals and regulatory consents, with completion expected before year-end 2018.



Engie said it remains very active in Asia-Pacific and is committed to supporting initiatives such as 'Thailand 4.0' to grow its presence across the whole region through its 4,000+ employees. While reducing - and with this transaction eliminating - its coal capacity in the region over the last 3 years, ENGIE continues to run a 4.2 GW fleet in Asia-Pacific mainly driven by gas assets and a growing capacity in renewables.



