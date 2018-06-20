FutureDial Marks Growing Business in EMEA with Expansion of Offices in the United Kingdom

European Headquarters expands support for increased EMEA market demand for FutureDial's Diagnostics & Erasure Solutions for Mobile Devices

LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureDial, the premier provider of mobile device processing solutions for Wireless Carriers, Mobile Device Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Insurance companies and Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PL), announced today the expansion of its European headquarters serving the market across the EMEA geography. Following growth in its European operations since the company officially launched in the UK in July 2017, FutureDial has been recruiting technical staff to support its growing customer base and further extend its presence in what is proving to be a vibrant market.

"We see an increasing need for more integrated, automated, high quality solutions in what is a very fragmented market," notes Charles Stewardson, President of FutureDial's EMEA operations. "FutureDial solutions can simplify and take significant waste out of today's overcomplicated processes, saving time, money and improving data security and consistency throughout the reverse supply chain."

FutureDial's growth trajectory in the European sector is increasing at an impressive rate. The forecast for 2018 is tracking a 400% spike over 2017 with an additional 100% increase for 2019. Attributes for this phenomenal growth include an uptick in consumer mobile device buy-back/trade-in volume, targeted marketing efforts and shifting forces upon competitive incumbents previously established in the region.

The London office marks a commitment by FutureDial to serve its growing customer base throughout Europe. "It's important that we continue to invest locally to support our growing customer base," notes Stephen Manning, FutureDial's Chief Commercial Officer. "FutureDial has always had an enviable reputation for customer support; from implementation to, execution, and throughout the entire product lifecycle."

About FutureDial

Founded in 1999, FutureDial is the leading provider of device processing solutions for the mobile device supply chain. FutureDial's easy-to-use, ADISA certified, automated platform reduces the number of operator touches, saving time and money for Mobile Device Buy-Back Trade-In companies, Third-Party Logistics Providers (3PL), Wireless Carriers and Mobile Device Manufacturers (OEMs). By simplifying processes, consolidating work flows and giving insight into business operations, FutureDial makes these businesses more efficient, profitable and responsive to their customer needs. For more information, please visit http://www.futuredial.com or email sales@futuredial.com.