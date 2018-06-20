Australia and New Zealand's army of field maintenance technicians will for the first time be able to utilise the Internet of Things (IoT) on a large scale to automate a range of functions thanks to technology group simPRO.

simPRO, one of the world's leading software as a service businesses for the trade services industry, unveiled its new IoT solution in London this week. The technology will be rolled out to the company's 100,000 users in Australia, New Zealand, the United States and the UK over coming months.

simPRO IoT takes hardware, software and data from businesses in the trade and field service industries and integrates them into one platform, allowing previously separate programs and machines to talk to each other and provide automated solutions ordinarily requiring extensive manual effort.

simPRO Director Curtis Thomson said IoT would revolutionise the trade services and maintenance industries.

"The ability to connect anything and everything and manage and monitor remotely is extremely exciting for businesses looking to maximise efficiency," he said. "There is serious demand for a range of integrated hardware and software that achieves a complete working solution, and that's what we've built."

He said simPRO's IoT solution would save significant time and costs in the management of routine site inspections for equipment maintenance.

"By introducing an IoT real-time feed it could be possible to almost eliminate the need for someone to visit a site unless an issue is detected," he said.

"By integrating operations with simPRO a business can also increase its own crisis reaction times. When issues are automatically identified early, business interruptions and resolution times are reduced and servicing and maintenance costs are brought down."

One of the major benefits of simPRO IoT is that it is handled through one vendor and can be retrofitted at minimal cost to any existing equipment and be up and running in minutes. The simPRO platform is also open to allow for integration with any other IoT devices or protocols from third parties or existing installations.

CASE STUDY 1 SMASHING FATBERGS, SAVING MILLIONS

simPRO is providing its leading-edge IoT solution to help tackle one of the UK's most disgusting problems; the buildup of Fat, Oil and Grease (FOG) in sewer pipes that leads to the formation of 'fatbergs' that block drains and sewers and cause tens of millions of pounds of damage every year.

simPRO has teamed with hospitality facilities management specialists Three Nations to develop the technology to help eradicate the scourge of fatbergs with a fully integrated and automated solution called FOGCheck.

FOGCheck utilises a new biological treatment for the removal and prevention of build-up and blockages caused by fat, oil and grease in commercial kitchens, drains and sewers called Stopblox. This bio-treatment is combined with hardware that remotely monitors automated dosing to prevent blockages.

simPRO IoT is used for monitoring the dosage system and is dynamically linked to automated waste water sampling and the management of the equipment that dispenses the agent.

CASE STUDY 2 KEEPING LUTON AIRPORT LOUNGE RUNNING

Using low-cost plug and play sensors integrated with simPRO's job management platform, facilities (building plant and equipment) management group Thermacell is able to monitor the performance of air conditioners at lounges in Luton airport remotely in near real time and automatically receive alerts in response to anomalies.

This allows Thermacell to identify and diagnose many issues prior to complete failure and without the need for time consuming and expensive site visits, often constrained by airport security measures.

Thermacell Service Manager Alan Chandler said the company shared simPRO's view that IoT would have a significant impact on the facilities management and maintenance services Thermacell provided.

"simPRO's IoT solution allows us to get closer to the Swissport Lounge and provide a more responsive, customer-focused offering based on the accurate live data we receive on both asset and facility performance," he said.

About simPRO

simPRO provides business management cloud solutions for the trade and specialty contracting industries; including security professionals, plumbers, electricians, HVAC, solar, data networking, and others. simPRO eliminates the hassle of field service management, reduces paperwork, refines office processes, streamlines field operations, increases profit, maximises your workforce, and enables more business growth.

With customers in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, simPRO provides global leadership for trade and specialty contractors worldwide.

At the end of 2017, simPRO had more than 4,000 clients and 100,000 users globally, with clients ranging from small contracting operations through to corporate enterprises with thousands of staff.

