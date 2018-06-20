

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Wednesday announced plans to deliver intelligent Microsoft Cloud from two new datacenter regions in Norway: in the greater Stavanger region and in Oslo.



The company noted that Microsoft Cloud would accelerate digital transformation and innovation through a strategic partnership with Equinor.



Microsoft Cloud, comprising Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365, will offer enterprise-grade reliability and performance with data residency from new datacenter locations. Initial availability of Azure is planned for late 2019 with Office 365 and Dynamics 365 to follow.



Microsoft Cloud is expected to enable greater innovation for oil and gas and other industries, as well as the public sector.



