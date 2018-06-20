The community, created to advance customer-led innovation, will utilize insight to develop deeper customer relationships and inform product development

Dickies Workwear, a global leader in performance workwear, and Vision Critical, a leading customer intelligence software provider, today announced the launch of Dickies Ambassadors in the United Kingdom, along with plans to expand into France and Germany in the coming months. Designed to enable customer-centric decisions in its product design and marketing campaigns, Dickies Ambassadors is a secure, online insight community that current and potential customers are invited to join to engage in ongoing conversations with the brand. The community operates on the Vision Critical Sparq 3 customer intelligence platform.

"One of our core values at Dickies is a focus on constant innovation to exceed customer expectations. This innovative nature has allowed us to remain the global leader in performance workwear and has led to successes outside of our original offerings and ranges," said James Whitaker, Marketing Director for Dickies. "Dickies has seen tremendous growth across Europe over the past three years, and we know that with the right insight, we can continue on an upward trajectory. The Dickies Ambassadors community is a key initiative to fuel that growth and innovation with constant dialogue and interaction with consumers, and we're eager to get it off the ground."

The Vision Critical Sparq 3 platform enables Dickies to build stronger relationships with customers, going beyond traditional market research to gain deeper insight in a more collaborative approach to product development and marketing. Built for scalability across regions and brands, the platform offers Dickies the flexibility to expand the community across other markets in future, while maintaining a personalized approach that offers real value back to community members and drives member loyalty.

"Truly innovative companies build innovation into every facet of their operations, from supply chain, to product development, to marketing and customer experience," said Tyler Douglas, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer for Vision Critical. "Dickies' determination to build stronger relationships with customers and drive innovation through customer insight is a key indicator of the company's commitment to its core values, and we're excited to see the results of this customer-centred collaboration."

Those who wish to join the Dickies Ambassadors are invited to register here.

About Dickies Workwear

First launched in the US in 1922, Dickies Workwear has built a global reputation for quality and performance, marrying innovation, comfort and protection. Using the best of both modern and traditional construction techniques, the Dickies range is made to last, while meeting the changing demands of its customers.

The company offers an extensive range of workwear including coveralls, trousers, shirts, jackets, fleeces and bodywarmers. Plus a wide selection of high performance products, including foul weather protection, high visibility garments and flame retardant items.

www.dickiesworkwear.com

About Vision Critical

Vision Critical provides customer relationship intelligence software that improves customer relationships to grow customer lifetime value. Designed for today's always-on, social and mobile savvy customer, Vision Critical's technology helps large, customer-centric enterprises discover what their customers want so they can deliver what they need. Unlike traditional customer research, which is slow, expensive and gathers dust on a shelf, Vision Critical's customer intelligence platform replaces static data and cumbersome reports with real-time actionable customer intelligence that companies need to build better products, deliver better services and achieve better business outcomes.

Hundreds of high-performance organizations use Vision Critical's technology. Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/visioncritical.

