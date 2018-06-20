Monaco Prepares to Welcome Ritossa Family Office 6th Global Family Office Investment Summit

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th Global Family Office Investment Summit is fast approaching and Monaco is making final preparations to roll out the red carpet for the largest and most influential family office gathering ever held.

From June 27-29, an A-List group of 300+ Billionaires, Sheikhs, Royal Families and Business Leaders from around the world will converge in Monte Carlo under the High Patronage of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco. The elite group of attendees, which represents more than $2 trillion in investor wealth, will hear presentations from 80+ esteemed global speakers.

"It's no wonder the Summit is often referred to as the "Davos of Family Offices." As the latest in the line-up of Ritossa Family Office's Global Family Office Summits, the Monaco Summit will feature the world's leading experts discussing and debating actionable strategies for generating returns in a low yield environment. It's an honour to host this prestigious group in Monte Carlo," said Giuseppe Ambrosio, President of the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office International Association.

"We organise these Global Family Office Summits several times a year in magnificent cities such as Monaco and Dubai in order to provide two days of private peer-to-peer conversation, networking and cross-border thought leadership. Every event is designed to make substantial families think about what to look out for and how they are investing. In this instance, Giuseppe Ambrosio's involvement as advisory board member has allowed us to build unprecedented local support for the summit with all key Monegasque institutions and precious guidance to select the genuine local participants so as to assure a quality gathering planned by family offices for family offices. I am immensely grateful to him, " said Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back six hundred years to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

"It is a pleasure to work with Anthony and we share a common long term commitment and vision about the summit based on quality of participants," said Giuseppe Ambrosio, Advisory board member of Global Family Office Summit.

For details on future events and the invitation-only 6th Global Family Office Investment Summit in Monaco at the Le Meridien Beach Plaza Resort Hotel, please email - info@MonacoSummit.org.

For further details about the Monaco Single & Multi Family Office International Association and accreditation for local Monegasque family offices please email Giuseppe Ambrosio at info.mc.foa@gmail.com.

