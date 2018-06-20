

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) reported the approval by the Federal Court of the agreement between CBA and the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre to resolve the civil proceedings commenced by AUSTRAC on 3 August 2017.



CBA said, as announced on 4 June 2018, it will pay a civil penalty of $700 million together with AUSTRAC's legal costs of $2.5 million.



CBA will recognise a $700 million expense in its financial statements for the full year ending 30 June 2018.



