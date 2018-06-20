Ethypharm Appoints Frédéric MOLIN to Leads Its Corporate Development

ST CLOUD, France, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ethypharm is pleased to welcome Frédéric MOLIN to Ethypharm Group as Executive Vice President Corporate Development.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708212/Ethypharm_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708213/Frederic_MOLIN.jpg )



Frédéric MOLIN will be responsible to initiate and lead strategic development programs encompassing in-licensing, partnerships and M&A.

Frédéric is a Pharmacist and holds a Master's Degree in Strategy and Marketing. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in Business Development and in-Licensing.

Frédéric will report directly to Hugues Lecat - Chief Executive Officer - who declared: "Frédéric will bring a fresh perspective to the Group and his proven business acumen and joint pharmacist & marketing expertise will enable him to make a valuable contribution to develop our business".

Frédéric began his career in 1996 at Laboratoires Fournier, where he gained experience in marketing studies, evaluation of in-licensing opportunities, negociation and implementation of different partnership and licensing agreements. In 2005, Frédéric moved to Laboratoires Pierre Fabre to take up the role of corporate licensing manager. In 2013, Frédéric was appointed corporate licensing acquisition Director.

About Ethypharm

Ethypharm is a European-based specialty pharmaceutical company with global reach and a committed player in the treatment of pain and addiction. Ethypharm also develops and markets complex generics and essential medicines that help reduce healthcare costs, particularly in the field of emergency care and oncology. The Company employs 1400 people mainly in Europe, and its drugs are marketed in more than 80 countries. Our ambition is to become the European leader for the treatment of pain and addiction, and to help patients around the world gain access to high quality, essential and affordable medicines.

Press contact - Avril Ponnelle, presse@ethypharm.com , +33(0)1-41-12-17-20