EQS-News / 20/06/2018 / 16:09 UTC+8 *Jilin Provincial Governor Supports * *Tontine Wines "Yalu River Valley Development Concept" * The head of Jilin provincial government has expressed approval and support for the "Yalu River Valley Development Concept" and the development of grape wine varieties with potential, after paying a visit to China Mountain Grape Wine Museum in Tonghua county of Jilin province. Mr Jing Junhai, the governor of Jilin province, was recently given a tour of the museum by Mr Wang Guangyuan, the Chairman of China Tontine Wines Group Limited ("Tontine Wines" or "the Group", stock code: 0389). During this tour, Governor Jing also learned about the grape wine history of Tonghua, the grape wine industry development of China, as well as Tontine Wines' business development, its wine products and the Yalu River Valley Development Concept. The Yalu River Valley Development Concept was first proposed by Tontine Wines, one of the leading sweet wine producers in China and whose facilities are located in the Yalu River Valley. The concept was to explore and develop the Yalu River Valley grape production region so as to fully leverage its strategic location, being situated at the same latitude and similar conditions as the Rhone Valley in France and Napa Valley in the United States (both are world-renowned premium grape growing and grape wine production regions). Governor Jing was impressed by the Yalu River Valley Development Concept as well as Tontine Beibinghong Ice Wine (Icewine Red). He expressed approval and support for the Yalu River Valley Development Concept, and indicated that Jilin province should pay high regard to the development of Tonghua wine industry and Tontine Wines, and provide support to the grape wine varieties with development potential. *About China Tontine Wines Group Limited* China Tontine Wines Group Limited is one of the leading sweet wine producers in China. Unique taste, premium quality and top-notch operation earn the Group numerous awards. For instance, the Group's "Tontine Xuanniya Ice Red Grape Wine" won a gold award in "the 8th Asian Wine Competition (2017)", while "Tontine Xuanniya Ice White Grape Wine" won the silver award. "Tontine Beibinghong Ice Wine (Icewine Red)" won the gold award in the International PAR Organic Wine Award with the highest score and "Tontine White Ice Wine" won the silver award in the First China Tonghua Cup * International Sweet Wine Competition. The exceptional quality of Tontine Wines' products is much attributable to the Group's commitment to quality assurance and its grape supply from Ji'an city in Jilin Province, one of the few regions in the world that can cultivate the unique mountain grapes. In recent years, the Group has been dedicated to diversify its product portfolio to include low to mid-end wines to tap the mass market. The Group currently offers 133 types of wine products sold through 113 distributors in 20 provinces, 3 autonomous regions and 4 direct-controlled municipal cities in China. The Company's shares were listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since November 2009. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DJCUHMOOJG [1] Document title: Jilin Provincial Governor Supports Tontine Wines 'Yalu River Valley Development Concept' 20/06/2018 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3a2fcf91f672dce6fcae50b0e9a2a494&application_id=697015&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 20, 2018 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)