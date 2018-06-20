

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks recovered from early losses to close mostly higher on Wednesday as investors took trade tensions in their stride and looked ahead to the Bank of England monetary policy meeting Thursday and Friday's OPEC meeting for directional cues.



Chinese stocks closed higher after the People's Bank of China said in a working paper that China should appropriately reduce its reserve requirements to ease burdens on financial institutions and smooth the interest rate transmission mechanism.



The central bank also injected funds into the financial system via its medium-term lending facility to offset liquidity pressure.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 7.91 points or 0.27 percent to 2,915.73 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.77 percent to 29,696.17.



Japanese shares ended a choppy session higher as the dollar rose against the yen and Chinese markets recovered from an earlier sell-off.



The Nikkei average recovered from initial losses to end up 276.95 points or 1.24 percent at 22,555.43. The broader Topix index advanced 0.51 percent to 1,752.75.



Market heavyweights Fast Retailing and SoftBank rallied 3.5 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Automakers Honda and Toyota as well as banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial ended well off their day's lows.



In economic news, minutes from the Bank of Japan's April 26-27 meeting showed that board members believe the trade policies of the United States and China are a risk to the downside.



Australian shares rose sharply to reach a 10-year high, led by banks after the Aussie dollar hit levels not seen since May 2017 in response to rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 70.50 points or 1.16 percent to 6,172.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 65.70 points or 1.06 percent at 6,274.60.



The big four banks rallied 2-3 percent. Healthcare stocks also gained ground, with CSL and Cochlear rising 1.1 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.



Santos jumped 3 percent and Woodside Petroleum rose over 1 percent as oil recovered some of the previous session's losses on API data showing a drop in U.S. commercial crude inventories.



Real estate agent McGrath soared 26.5 percent after it decided to sell a 15 percent stake to property developer Aqualand Group.



Telecom giant Telstra slumped 4.8 percent after it flagged major job cuts and unveiled plans to split its infrastructure operations in a bid to bring down costs.



Seoul stocks rallied amid buying by foreign investors. The benchmark Kospi jumped 23.80 points or 1.02 percent to 2,363.91, snapping a six-session losing streak. Chipmaker SK Hynix advanced 4.4 percent while Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, soared more than 10 percent.



New Zealand shares finished modestly higher as investors digested positive current account and consumer confidence data and looked ahead to GDP figures out Thursday.



The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 42.55 points or 0.48 percent to 8,904.79. Consumer staple stocks led the surge, with Synlait Milk, a2 Milk and Fonterra rising 1-2 percent.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was moving up 0.1 percent after a government report showed the country's consumer price inflation climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.4 percent rise in April and matching expectations.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down more than 2 percent as trading resumed after the long Eid al-Fitr holiday. Singapore's Straits Times index was rising half a percent, India's Sensex was gaining 0.6 percent and the Taiwan Weighted edged up 0.2 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed firmly in the red following a global rout as growing tensions between the U.S. and China spooked investors.



The Dow lost 1.2 percent to extend losses for the sixth day running, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.4 percent.



