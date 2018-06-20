

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rebounded on Wednesday even as investors kept a wary eye on the latest developments in the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict.



The benchmark DAX was up 39 points or 0.30 percent at 12,717 in opening deals after losing as much as 1.2 percent the previous day.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were rising half a percent and 1 percent, respectively while automakers edged lower.



Conglomerate Bayer was little changed after announcing it has concluded refinancing of the Monsanto acquisition.



