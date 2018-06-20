Arriving in Amsterdam next week on the 27-28 June, the second annual AI Expo Europe event will be co-hosted with two co-located events covering the IoT and Blockchain ecosystem; IoT Tech Expo Blockchain Expo. With over 9,000 top-level attendees already registered including CTO's, CDO's, Heads of Innovation Technology, IT Directors, Developers, Start-Up's, VC's, OEM's across a range of industries including but not limited to; Marketing, Automotive, HR Recruitment, Finance, Insurance, Government, Public Sector, Retail, Industrial, Healthcare, Education, Cyber Security and Developer platforms. The AI Expo will showcase the most cutting-edge technologies from more than 300 exhibitors and provide insight from over 300 speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge, real-life experiences, valuable case studies dedicated Q&A sessions.

Hear from 10 female leading Artificial Intelligence speakers

The AI Expo Europe will feature ten leading female speakers across the finance, retail, travel, energy and consulting industries. The AI Expo actively support women working in artificial intelligence and IoT roles as they believe it is important to achieve a gender balance within the technology sector. Find out who the female speakers are and what to expect from them at the show below:

Carla Jesus, Senior Product Owner, Adidas Carla implemented the first 'adiBot', find out how during the Chatbot panel in the AI and the Consumer conference track on 28 th June.

Alejandra Leon, Global Segment Architect, Communications and Brand, Shell find out how Shell our developing an AI strategy for Enterprise within the AI in the Enterprise conference track on the 27 th June.

Violeta Misheva, Data Scientist, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Learn how ABM AMRO are experimenting with Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques to provide better services to their clients within Data Analytics for AI IoT conference track on the 27 th June.

Marrit Kuin, Global Digital Innovation Manager, Royal FrieslandCampina. Explore how the Dutch multinational dairy company is using Artificial Intelligence to innovate and serve their customers better within the AI and the Consumer conference track on 28 th June.

Allison Kang, VP, Content Curator, Spokesperson, BPU Holdings will present how decentralized AI comes into the healthcare industry during the healthcare panel within the AI and the Consumer conference track on 28 th June.

Martine Van Der Lee, Director Social Media, KLM. Meet BB (short for Blue Bot), KLM's service bot who can book tickets for you on messenger or help you pack your bag using Google Assistant. BB aims to assist all customers throughout their entire journey. Join Martine within the AI and the Consumer conference track on 28 th June.

Paige Leuschner, Research Analyst, Navigant Research, will be chairing the Data Analytics for AI IoT conference track on the 27 th June. She will be sharing the latest research on AI techniques and strategies during her opening remarks.

Miriam Huijser, Co-Founder Chief Research Officer at Aiir Innovations, an innovative Dutch start-up that focuses on accelerating the visual inspection of aircraft engines by automatically analysing video footage from inside the engine. Hear how this is done within the AI Technologies conference track on the 28 th June.

Britta Muzyk-Tikovsky, Managing Director, Capscovil, an innovation agency and boutique publisher. Britta will be moderating the revolutionising of customer experiences through AI panel within the AI and the Consumer conference track on 28 th June.

Jo Hill, Director Market Intelligence, Data and Analysis, Financial Conduct Authority. Jo will be presenting how artificial intelligence and machine learning is impacting the financial services sector within the AI in the Enterprise conference track on the 27th June.

Start-up Innovation Incubator Zone Co-located Exhibition

The event will host a dedicated start-up incubator zone where you can see the latest AI IoT technologies and innovations in action, in addition to the vast exhibition of 300+ companies who will be showcasing their products and services within the field of AI, IoT Blockchain. Expect to see demos and booths from Microsoft, IBM, PTC, Kore, Hercules, Thales, Rutronik, Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, BPU Holdings, Start-up Amsterdam, ML6, Bottos, Ortec Data Science, Adani, NTR Labs, Prosper BI and many more. Start-ups within the incubator zone include Aiir Innovations, Botsquad, IoTify, Porter, 3D Universum, Zazu, 904 Labs, Innovation in Motion, Blockhearts, Mind Trace, Sightcorp, Ticketless, Effect.AI, Sodaq, Amberscript, Go Data Driven, BrainCreators, Media Distillery, Clockworks and Serket. In addition, attendees can join speakers from Aiir Innovations, Sightcorp and BrainCreators within the AI Technologies track on day 2 (28th June) as they explore innovative, artificial intelligence techniques and case studies. Attendees can visit the exhibition for free and will also have access to the free AI conference tracks: Data Analytics for AI IoT AI Technologies

Ebay Case study: Machine Learning for Computational Advertising

Find out how the world's largest Global marketplace leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to create better experiences for its customers, both buyers and sellers. Learn from Or Levi, Senior Data Scientist at Ebay at 16.40 on the 27th June within the AI in the Enterprise track. Think predictive analytics for personalisation and recommendations…

Learn the top 5 Critical Success Factors for Robotic Process Automation (RPA) with leading Energy provider

As RPA is already disrupting the finance industry, hear how it will affect the energy industry next from Engie's programme director, Martin Ruane. Engie already use a digital workforce to process BACs and payments, getting rid of human processing errors. Find out how to successfully implement automation techniques within your business on the 27th June within the AI in the Enterprise conference track.

Exclusive networking opportunities including dedicated party tool

Following the first day of the event, speakers, sponsors, press, ultimate, gold and expo plus attendees are invited to attend an evening of networking. Attendees can discuss the topics from the conferences and build relationships with like-minded companies and individuals. The Boat House will host the official networking party and the inaugural Blockchain Awards Ceremony, The Blocks, from 6 till midnight. The networking party is sponsored by Coinweb, the provider of a common platform and a simple user experience, making crypto as easy as email.

The official networking app for the AI, IoT Blockchain Expo launched last week on the App Store and Google Play. The official app networking tool allows you to plan your 2 days at the Expo with ease. It provides the opportunity for all our paid delegates, speakers, exhibitors sponsors to connect pre-event, share knowledge, engage in discussions pre-plan meetings with those you are looking to connect with during the show. Free pass holders can download and access the app for conference agendas but won't be able to access the exclusive networking features.

The app lists the agendas for all conference tracks, all exhibitors and where you can find them and a calendar to help you schedule your two days at the show.

About AI Expo

The AI Expo World Series (https://www.ai-expo.net/) hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations and strategies in the AI arena. It brings together key industries including Enterprise, Consumer, Digital Transformation, Marketing, Automotive, HR Recruitment, Finance, Insurance, Government, Public Sector, Retail, Industrial, Healthcare, Education, Cyber Security and Developer platforms.

