London based business intelligence firm, Integer Research, states automotive cable capacity reached 150 million core-km per year as of 2016 and addresses questions on what future capacity may be required going forward in the sector in their new report: The Market Automotive Wire Cable.

The automotive industry is undergoing a technological evolution. The market is moving towards more complex vehicles with new features like driver assist, active safety, and in some cases, autonomous driving capabilities. These advancements have a substantienal impact on supply and producers are questioning what this will mean for them going forward.

"We receive many questions about the automotive wire and cable industry. It's a complex sector and cable makers are trying to unearth the trends and predict demand over the next decade." says Integer Director, Philip Radbourne, "In response, we built an algorithm to map out the wire harness industry looking at harness in cars, model by model, class by class, looking at the number of circuits, cut wires, combined information we received from speaking to car companies to find out the types of materials they are using and where in the harness."

Philp concludes, "We found that cable makers trying to meet automotive OEM demand, are facing serious challenges keeping weight down, saving space, as well as developing new materials such as copper alloys, and increased use of aluminium and new polymer materials used in the high voltage systems of Electric Vehicles (EVs)."

Integer's analysis also examines the leading automotive cable producers worldwide include companies such as Coficab, Leoni, Sumitomo Electric, Yazaki, Aptiv and Motherson Group, Prysmian, Beijing Force Auto Wire Group, Furukawa, the Chinese branded KBE Group, Nexans, Fujikura, Acome and the leading Korean producers Yura, Daewon and Kyungshin.

In an interesting move, leading European suppliers such as Gebauer Griller, Huber Suhner and Coroplast will see an expansion in their market share, as we see an acceleration of electronic wire in the next generation of wiring harness beyond 2020.

Integer's report provides the most granular data on the sector to date and aims to help businesses operating in the sector understand where to invest their money over the next decade.

