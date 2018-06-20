First Michter's 10 Year Rye Release in Over a Year as Supply Shortages Continue

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Michter's Master Distiller Pamela Heilmann has approved the 2018 release of Michter's 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye. These barrels were selected from Michter's stocks of aging whiskeys by Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson, who assessed them with Ms. Heilmann.

Shipments of the 2018 release of Michter's 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye will begin shortly before the Fourth of July holiday as a shortage in supply of Michter's whiskeys continues. "We have been expanding our operations, but great whiskey takes time," commented Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco. "At Michter's we've made a conscious decision to continue to take the costly and time-consuming steps we do, rather than adopt practices that would increase our supply more quickly. Our team is committed to offering the highest quality whiskey possible, and we're grateful to everyone who has been loyal to Michter's as we have been working through these shortages."

Michter's Distiller and Vice President Production Dan McKee, an integral member of the distillery's tasting panel, had the opportunity to sample the 2018 release of Michter's 10 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye prior to its bottling, and he commented, "I'm excited about this 10 Year Rye release. It's a great representation of a Kentucky style rye at a really sweet spot in the maturation process. Pam and Andrea decided to bottle it at just the right point."

The suggested U.S. retail price per 750ml bottle of Michter's 10 Year Rye is $160.

Beyond its main distillery in the Shively section of Louisville, Michter's operations extend to two other sites in Kentucky. In Springfield, Michter's has begun farming estate grown grain on its 145-acre property, while in downtown Louisville, Michter's is planning to open its second distillery in the historic Fort Nelson building later this year. Fort Nelson boasts a prime location on West Main Street opposite the Louisville Slugger Bat Factory and Museum and on the same block as the Frazier Museum.

Michter's makes highly acclaimed, limited production whiskeys that are subject to allocation because demand has exceeded supply. Michter's is renowned for its single barrel rye, small batch bourbon, single barrel bourbon, and small batch American whiskey. For more information, please visit www.michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Contact: Joseph J. Magliocco

502-774-2300 x580

jmagliocco@michters.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/707150/Michters_10_Year_Rye.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/4586/michter_s_distillery__llc_logo_4734_21071_.jpg