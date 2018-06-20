

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors took trade tensions in their stride and looked ahead to Bank of England and OPEC meetings for direction.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 9 points or 0.2 percent at 5,399 in opening deals after declining 1.1 percent in the previous session.



In stock-specific action, Engie, formerly called GDF Suez, edged up slightly after it agreed to sell its 69.1 percent stake in Thailand-listed power producer Glow Energy to Global Power Synergy for 2.6 billion euros.



In economic news, INSEE stats agency forecast in its quarterly economic outlook that French GDP growth is likely to slow to 1.7 percent this year in the face of a broader euro zone slowdown.



In another development, the leaders of Germany and France have agreed to set up a common budget for the euro zone.



