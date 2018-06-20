

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were sharply higher on Wednesday as fears over U.S.-China trade war ebbed and oil recovered from losses in the previous session, heading into Friday's OPEC meeting in Vienna.



Investors also keep an eye on the upcoming Bank of England meeting, though no change is expected.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 81 points or 1.07 percent at 7,686 in late opening deals after closing 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday.



BT Group shares jumped over 2 percent after Jefferies upgraded the stock's rating to 'buy' from 'hold'.



Property group British Land Co jumped more than 1 percent after the company reported robust lettings growth.



Berkeley Group Holdings slumped 4.5 percent. The housebuilder raised its guidance but warned that profit growth would return to 'normal levels' next year.



BAE Systems rose over 1 percent on winning a contract for wheeled amphibious combat vehicles from the U.S. Marine Corps.



