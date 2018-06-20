Official 'F1 Trading Card Game' Races Onto iOS

LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VirtTrade in partnership with F1 has released, 'F1 Trading Card Game' ahead of British Grand Prix in Silverstone in July. Licensed by Formula 1 and now available as a free-to-play app on iOS and Android to be released in July, F1 Trading Card Game offers a unique experience that combines social game elements and collectible trading card mechanics for mobile gamers and F1 fans alike.

F1 Trading Card Game includes collectible images of the drivers, tracks, teams and all the electrifying racing day action with specific updates from each and every race weekend. While the F1 race calendar will be the focus of most activity, 'Head to Head' racing and the in-app community will drive engagement in between races and during the off-season.

Collecting and trading are the heart of F1 Trading Card Game, with every card containing attributes to help build a winning deck and a scratch card area that reveal facts and trivia. Duplicates can be 'fused' to create ultra-rare cards that give an extra edge when racing. Much of the community action takes place in the 'Pit Lane' where fans can find friends to challenge and trade cards with.

Paul Mayze, Managing Director of VirtTrade said: "We've refined our digital collecting experience over the last few years, and we think F1 fans are going to love it. F1 are launching some great digital initiatives this year and it's great to be a part of that."

Adam Crothers, Head of Digital New Business at Formula 1 said: "VirtTrade offers F1 a new and alternative take on presenting our mix of content as well as a new entry point for fans. We think their unique take on collectibles gamification will be a hit."

For more information about F1 Trading Card Game, please visit F1TCG.com and follow us on Facebook and on Twitter or hashtag F1collect.

About VirtTrade

VirtTrade brings the joy of trading cards into the digital era, having championed innovations from real-time data and rapid content publishing, to head-to-head gameplay and fusion for duplicates. The VirtTrade platform allows fans around the world to pursue their passions by collecting cards, making trades, and competing in games.

To learn more, please visit www.virttrade.com.

About Formula 1

Formula 1 racing began in 1950 and is the world's most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world's most popular annual sporting series. The 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship runs from March to November and spans 21 races in 21 countries across five continents. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1, and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship.



Formula1 is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock.



The F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company: All rights reserved.

Download F1 Trading Card Gamehere

Download Assets for F1 Trading Card Gamehere





