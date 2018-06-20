United Engine Corporation of Rostec Corporation takes part in the 15th Moscow International Oil and Gas Exhibition (MIOGE 2018). There it will demonstrate gas turbine gas compressor and power generating sets, which are the most promising on the Russian and foreign markets.

UEC's exhibition booth presents layouts of gas pumping unit GPA-16, Katangli power facility, and Novoprivodinskaya compressor station.

The companies of Russian fuel and energy complex -Gazprom, NC Rosneft, Lukoil, Surgutneftegas and others are the main consumers of power and gas pumping units produced by UEC. To date, Gazpom uses around 1,500 industrial engines manufactured by the corporation. UEC is going to increase the share of gas turbine industrial equipment in the total volume of its supplies. The corporation is actively performing its activities aimed at entering foreign markets. In May 2018, UEC introduced its latest developments at the exhibitions Iran Oil Show in Tehran, Oil Gas Uzbekistan in Tashkent and Vietnam Expo in Hanoi.

UEC offers technological solutions based on highly-efficient Russian gas turbine engines with a unit capacity from 2.5 to 25 MW, such as GTE PS-90GP, GTE 6/8PM, etc. UEC is constantly working on creation of new advanced technologies, increasing the reliability and quality of its goods, and searching for new modern ways of interaction with customers. Industrial gas turbine engines produced by UEC correspond to the world analogues by their general indicators (capacity, efficiency, economy, and resource), except being cheaper.

Over the past few years, UEC promptly emerged on the market of suppliers of modern gas turbine equipment for major energy projects. Thus, UEC-Gas Turbines (UEC-GT), UEC's head company producing GTPU and GTPS, was chosen as an integrated supplier of power gas turbine and gas pumping units for a power plant of Kamennomysskoe-more gas deposit.

GPA-16 is an automated outdoor gas compressor set with a rated capacity of 16 MW. The unit is pre-fabricated providing minimization of assembly pieces for shipment. Such design allows reducing transportation and installation costs at site. GPA-16 can be effectively used in harsh environments.

Gas compressor set GPA-25 with a capacity of 25 MW represents the most advanced and modern technologies of the gas turbine and compressor sector. GPA-25 units are used at compressor stations of main pipelines.

GPA-25 is an automated outdoor or hangar gas turbine power unit with a rated capacity of 25 MW. It can be used both independently or by request of the customer in the unit providing necessary capacity.

PS-90GP engines of various capacities can be used in UEC's units as a drive for the centrifugal compressor. Such GTUs have good reliability indicators and are successfully used by a number of customers.

JSC United Engine Corporation (a part of Rostec Corporation) is an integrated company specializing in the development, serial production and maintenance of engines for aviation, space programs and navy, as well as the oil and gas industry and power industries.

