ESB and Oersted UK independently announced this week they have acquired storage assets to deliver ancillary services to the UK grid operator.Japanese technology company NEC will supply 20 MW of grid-connected storage to the UK division of Danish renewables developer OErsted, it was announced yesterday. Earlier this week, Irish utility ESB announced its debut in the U.K. storage market, with the acquisition of a 7 MWh site that has been fully operational at Mill Farm, Lincolnshire since April. The project was acquired from London-based developer Anesco. Both utilities state their storage projects ...

