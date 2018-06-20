Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 19-June-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.43p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.21p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 402.28p INCLUDING current year revenue 406.06p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16