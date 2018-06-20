Smart Antenna Market to Grow Swiftly Owing to Rising Demand for Wireless Communication Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Smart Antenna Market is expected to reach USD 8.95 billion by 2025 at a significant CAGR as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Smart Antenna is also termed as multiple antennas, adaptive array antennas or digital antenna arrays. This antenna is a digital wireless communication antenna system that takes benefit of variety of effects at the receiver, transmitter, or both. Multiplicity effect includes the broadcast and/or reception of numerous radio frequency (RF) waves to raise data speed and decrease the error rate. The smart antenna market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period.

Rising demand for wireless communication and high speed communication network, allows customization of data signals, and rapid urbanization are documented as major factors of smart antenna market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high maintenance and manufacturing costs may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Smart antenna industry is segmented based on technology, applications, and region.

Highly used enhanced technology includes Multiple Input Single Output (MISO), Single Input Multiple Output (SIMO), Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO), and others that could be explored in Smart Antenna in the forecast period. The MIMO segment accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. Also, the sector is estimated to grow at highest CAGR in the upcoming period. This may be because it delivers facilities like SIMO and MISO and requires no extra cost of transmission of power and bandwidth. In addition, SIMO is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years. however, MISO technology is mainly used to reduce the errors and advance the speed of data transmission and allows the customization of signals.

The market may be categorized based on applications like, RADAR systems, Wi-Fi Systems, cellular systems, WiMAX systems, and others could be explored in the future period. The cellular systems application accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to continue its dominance until 2025. This may be because of growing usage of smart antennas for smartphones. In addition, WiMAX systems is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the years to come. The system reduces the hindrance of narrow beam operation and provides flexibility to operators by allowing management of fixed and mobile communication devices.

Globally, in 2016, North America accounted for the largest market share of Smart Antenna and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be thriving market for smartphones, presence of key manufacturers in the region and existence of superior wireless communication systems. Also, acceptance of latest technologies and speedy developments in various sectors may boost market growth in this region. The United States is major consumer of Smart Antenna in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise government initiative in IoT like building smart cities that needs highly advanced networking infrastructure, growing urbanization, and rising investments in enhanced technologies. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Smart Antenna in this region.

The key players of Smart Antenna Market are Texas Instruments, Airgain Inc., Telstra, Broadcom Limited, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Intel Corporation, and Motorola Solutions Inc. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

