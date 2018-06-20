New NHS Immigration Rules Signal an Increase in the Need for Qualification Checks

LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

On Thursday immigration rules were softened to allow thousands more doctors and nurses from non-EU countries to work in Britain. The cap, which has now been revoked, was first introduced by Theresa May in 2010 when she was home secretary, and it set a limit for all non-EU skilled workers entering the UK at 20,700 people a year.

Research from think tank Global Future[1] showed that, 12.5% of NHS England's staff are from overseas. That number rises to 45% in certain specialities including paediatric cardiologists and neurosurgeons. With these figures now certain to rise, it is imperative that the NHS stay vigilant when it comes to verification of qualifications.

Sadly, there are some individuals within the medical profession who will fraudulently claim to have qualifications that they do not hold. The rise in 'diploma mills' - bogus universities and fake certification websites is further making the illegal activity of embellishing one's qualifications extremely accessible.

Credentials fraud needs to be kept in check by ensuring all qualifications are verified at source. However, carrying out checks, particularly internationally, can be troublesome if you do not have the experience or expertise. Language barriers, varying time zones and a myriad of legal and procedural requirements make it a complex process.

Edward Hall, CEO, Qualification Check, says: "This new change in immigration rules for non-EU Doctors and Nurses is an extremely positive step for the NHS, providing them with a wider pool of talented medical professional to choose from. There will be more qualification checks taking place as it is a mandatory requirement in the health sector. However, it is important to ensure that these checks are being carried out at source, rather than just simply accepting paper certificates."

All health trusts will be able to use a worldwide web-based service from Qualification check that enables international qualifications to be checked accurately and efficiently at source.

