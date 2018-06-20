Hotelsclick.com launches Amazon Pay and becomes the first OTA in Italy to offer this service

Hotelsclick.com, the Italy-based online booking for hotels, has integrated Amazon Pay into its payment methods, becoming one of the first OTA in Europe offering this service.

Besides traditional payment methods, such as credit cards (included Amex) and Paypal, users that book a hotel on Hotelsclick.com and hold an Amazon account can choose Amazon Pay to complete the reservation: they only need to enter their Amazon username and password during the checkout process on Hotelsclick.com and the transaction will be carried out quick and safe.

As a matter of fact, making an online reservation will be more and more easy thanks to Amazon Pay. Users will no longer need to enter multiple password or other payment details: all information will be automatically taken from their Amazon account.

"We are very proud to bring Amazon Pay to our users who visit us on their PCs and mobile. Customers' experience is our main concern: adding Amazon Pay we are confident we can consistently improve it, making bookings more and more easy, quick and safe," said Hotelsclick.com CEO, Nicola Rizzardini. "Soon, customers can use Amazon Pay also on our app.

