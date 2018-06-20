The "Operator Strategies and Vertical Perspectives for 5G in Europe, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this research covers the advantages of 5G technology and detailed descriptions of the different technologies that are used for its implementation. Some uses cases are used to illustrate the use of 5G within three different verticals; and pilot schemes in France, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Russia, and the UK are also covered.

Modern mobile networks need to be capable of supporting a wide range of bandwidth demanding services including multimedia, video conferencing, and online shopping. Operators often struggle to maintain constant connections for their subscribers, as evidenced by occasional connection losses in certain areas at peak times. Despite recent network upgrades to 4G technology, actual speeds attained by subscribers are still often much lower than maximum possible speeds; moreover, in the next decade, the number of mobile devices is set to increase exponentially.

Operators are now looking to upgrade their networks using 5G technology that is capable of supporting existing services as well as new services such as enhanced mobile broadband and IoT. 5G is viewed as the technology that will create a truly converged network as it incorporates a number of technological solutions and is interoperable with previous generation technologies.

Many of these technological solutions are currently being used in 4G networks, such as MIMO, Beamforming, Small Cells, and Time Division Duplex. These solutions have been modified for use in 5G networks, resulting in reduced energy consumption, efficient use of bandwidth, reduced latency, and increased capacity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction To 5G

3. Mobile Technology Evolution

4. Why 5G?

5. 5G Enabling And Facilitating Technologies

6. Business Case For 5G

7. Recent 5G Projects

8. 5G Regulatory Test Beds

9. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

10. The Last Word

11. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

British Telecom (BT)

Deutsche Telecom

Elisa Finland

EverythingEverywhere (EE)

MTS Russia

Orange

Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM)

Telefonica

Telenor

Vodafone

