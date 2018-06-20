

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British manufacturing order books recovered in three months to June, the Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Wednesday.



A balance of 13 percent said order books were above normal and a 9 percent said export order books remained above normal.



Manufacturers expect output growth to slow slightly in the coming quarter. A balance of 18 percent expects output growth to slow slightly.



Anna Leach, CBI head of economic intelligence, said, 'The recovery in orders and a return to bumper growth in production suggests the lull in manufacturing activity may be over.'



'While risks to demand persist from Brexit and escalating global trade tensions, firms can work with the Government to nurture a pro-enterprise environment that helps UK growth to shift up a gear,' Leach added.



