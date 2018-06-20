EXCHANGE NOTICE 20.6.2018 OPTION RIGHTS OPTION RIGHTS OF REVENIO GROUP OPTIO-OIKEUS 2015 B WILL BE LISTED ON 21.6.2018 The option rights of Revenio Group optio-oikeus 2015 B will be listed as of 21.6.2018. Please find option right identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE 20.6.2018 OPTIO-OIKEUDET REVENIO GROUP OPTIO-OIKEUS 2015 B OPTIO-OIKEUDET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 21.6.2018 Revenio Group optio-oikeus 2015 B optio-oikeudet kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 21.6.2018. Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=683622