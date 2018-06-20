It's been a big year for WinADay Casino. Five amazing new games have been added and the site-wide progressive jackpot was hit for a record-breaking $277,482. Perhaps the biggest event of the year was the addition of cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawals.

On its 10th birthday this week, the innovative online casino is ready to celebrate. Another new game called Vegas Vibes launches today and 10th birthday bonuses, including a Freebie of up to $100, will be available until June 28.

WinADay first introduced cryptocurrencies last July. Players can use Bitcoins, Litecoins or Bitcoin Cash for deposits and withdrawals.

A thirty-year-old IT worker started 2018 by winning WinADay's site-wide progressive jackpot. On New Year's Eve, Steve M won $103,030 on the Leprechaun Luck slot and used it to pay off his student loan. Then in October, Jose P won WinADay's biggest jackpot -- $277,482 -- playing Pyramid Plunder

"The casino is constantly evolving as technology makes new things possible and as players' preferences change," said Michael Hilary, who has managed the casino since opening day June 23, 2008. "One thing that hasn't changed and never will change is our dedication to customer service."

As it has from day one, WinADay is continually adding new casino games. The devilish Blazing Wilds launched last fall. The romantic Phantom of the Opera arrived for Valentines Day. Last month, the fierce Ninja warrior in Ninja Power first began leaping across the screen.

The new Vegas Vibes slot that made its debut today brings the thrills of Las Vegas to computers, smartphones and tablets. It has a bonus round that awards up to 15 free games with a 3X bet multiplier. Hitting five Elvis symbols with a max bet placed wins the casino's progressive jackpot which is currently nearly $200,000 and rising.

In its 11th year, WinADay Casino looks forward to adding many more new games and to welcoming players from all over the world.

