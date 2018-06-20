JW Player Announces Record Growth and Client Wins in Europe

60+% revenue growth driven by key client wins including Eurosport, TI Media, and Future PLC

LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Player, the world's largest network-independent video platform, today announced record growth and expansion for its UK and European business, one year after opening its London-based EMEA headquarters.

Since opening its London office in July 2017, JW Player has built a team of 13 full-time sales and operations employees who work closely with clients as a strategic partner to help them build and grow their digital video businesses. This partner-based approach has accelerated growth for JW Player's EMEA business, with a 33% increase in its customer base and 60+% revenue growth since establishing the London office.

Globally, JW Player works with the largest and most innovative broadcasters, media companies, and publishers to deliver, grow, and monetise their videos across all digital screens and connected platforms, including OTT apps and smart televisions, as well as gain new insights on their audiences with next-generation video intelligence products. In a major milestone, Discovery's Eurosport chose JW Player as its official digital video player for the 2018 Winter Olympics, supporting 4,000 hours of coverage, 900 hours of live action, and 100 different Olympics events with zero downtime.

The growth of the company's EMEA business is also due to recent customer wins, including Future PLC, GiveMeSport, UNILAD, Jungle Creations, and TI Media (formerly known as Time Inc. UK).

"When TI Media transitioned its video stack this year from a legacy vendor, the professionalism and focus of the JW Player team made it an easy and seamless migration," said George Hunt of TI Media. "JW Player helped us migrate TI Media's 52 properties and more than 100,000 videos in one week. Since launch, we've seen an average 20% increase in video plays -- highlighted by a 100% lift on TrustedReviews.com -- combined with greatly improved monetisation due to the ad tech integrations. Simply put, JW Player's team and technology are best in class."

"JW Player's mission of helping publishers and media companies build audiences and drive revenue growth with video is a global one," said Ryan Beebe, Vice President of Sales for EMEA at JW Player. "With so many important clients based in EMEA, it's been gratifying to see how building a local presence and team has led to so many fantastic customer successes."

In 2017, JW Player hosted its first JW Insights London, where hundreds of publishers and industry leaders gathered to discuss the future of digital video. The company plans to continue leading the conversation around digital video in Europe with JW Insights London 2018, slated for November.

About JW Player:

JW Player pioneered video on the web more than a decade ago and continues to innovate as the world's largest network-independent platform for video delivery and intelligence. Companies including Fox, VICE, Business Insider, and Univision, in addition to hundreds of thousands of creators of all types and sizes, rely on JW Player to deliver and monetise their content across all devices. JW Player's massive global footprint of more than 2 billion unique devices creates a powerful data graph of unique consumer insights and generates billions of incremental video views. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Eindhoven, and was named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in 2017. For more information, visit http://www.jwplayer.com.

Media Contact:

Eric Franchi

1-201-778-0158

efranchi@jwplayer.com