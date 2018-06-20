wefox Group Adds Fintech Expert Spiros Margaris to Advisory Board

BERLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

No. 1 Global FinTech Influencer says "Business model of wefox Group has the highest potential to disrupt insurance industry"

wefox Group today announced the addition of Spiros Margaris, the leading global Fintech and Insurtech expert with more than two decades of management experience, to its global Advisory Board. wefox Group, which owns and operates Insurtech companies wefox and ONE, has raised approximately $55 million to date.

Mr. Margaris is the only person who reached "The Triple Crown" of influencer rankings by being ranked the global No. 1 FinTech, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain influencer by Onlaytica (05/2018). He recently delivered a TEDx talk on how Fintech can - and is - positively impacting the world as well as the keynote at EIOPA's 2017 annual conference.

"When we launched wefox Group, we wanted to become the online insurance standard globally - and Spiros Margaris is exactly the kind of leader to help us achieve that goal," said wefox Group CEO Julian Teicke. "Spiros' expertise with artificial intelligence and fintech will help us grow our position as a proactive insurance company - helping brokers better understand risk in real-time and giving customers easy-to-use insurance products that fit their needs."

"I have looked at the wefox Group insurtech business model from every angle and I believe they have the highest potential to disrupt global insurance industry," said Spiros Margaris. "Not only am I truly impressed by their execution in providing a win-win customer solution, but their approach incredibly scalable, which makes the future for wefox Group unlimited. It is a great honor to be part of such an accomplished team and I am looking forward to working together with the best Insurtech company out there."

Mr. Margaris is a speaker at international FinTech and InsurTech conferences. He has published articles on his innovation proposals, including an AI white paper, "Machine learning in financial services: Changing the rules of the game," for the enterprise software vendor SAP.

ABOUT WEFOX GROUP

wefox Group was founded by CEO Julian Teicke in 2017. It currently has two businesses in its portfolio: wefox and ONE. Both companies are active in one of the most critical areas regarding consumer transparency and therefore viciously adhere to the highest data privacy requirements in the industry. wefox Group has made it its mission to increase overall awareness about the impending data revolution in insurance. wefox Group is dedicated to challenging the current status quo and setting the standards for what insurance companies need to be in the future to protect the rights of the individual. wefox Group is a think tank that asks the most difficult questions that insurance companies and other industries will face in the future. wefox founded in Switzerland in November 2014 is the independant service platform for insurances. The marketplace allows customers, brokers and insurance companies, to manage their insurance and financial products and services intelligently and efficiently. The product brings together the benefits of the online and offline world, combining modern technology and consulting know-how from the classic insurance business. Since its launch wefox has already secured more than 250,000 policyholders in record time. The company, with more than 100 employees, cooperates with more than 1000 brokers and is continuously expanding its network. The european expansion into other countries is in preparation. Since 2017, ONE has been part of the wefox Group as the first digital all-round insurer in Europe. Users can buy monthly, cancellable insurance policies via their smartphone within a few minutes - initially for household and liability insurance. Damage is reported directly via the app and paid on the same day in 60 percent of cases. With no claims, the customer receives money back - or the opportunity to donate for a good cause.

ABOUT SPIROS MARGARIS

Spiros Margaris, venture capitalist and senior advisor, is the first international influencer to achieve "The Triple Crown" of influencer rankings (Onalytica). He is ranked the No. 1 Fintech, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Blockchain influencer by Onalytica, the world's leading Influencer Relationship Management (IRM) SaaS platform recognized by Gartner, Forrester & industry influencers.

He regularly appears in the top three positions of established global industry influencer rankings. He was ranked No. 2 Insurtech influencer by Onalytica and was ranked the No. 4 AI influencer by MarchTechPost (05/2018). He is a speaker at international FinTech and InsurTech conferences, and he publishes articles on his innovation proposals and thought leadership. He published an AI white paper, "Machine learning in financial services: Changing the rules of the game," for the enterprise software vendor SAP.

He recently gave a TEDxAcademy Talk (09/2017) and the keynote at EIOPA's 2017 annual conference. His published works include: