Built from a holistic, all-round user-experience perspective, this latest GRC edition comes with an enhanced user interface to make complying with regulatory requirements the easiest so far!

The leading manufacturer and vendor of IT-based management solutions and services, BOC Group, today announced the latest release of its GRC suite GRC 2.5 - for ICS, Risk and Compliance Management. Focusing specifically on the feedback from clients, BOC Group has made this product update all about the user experience and kept the clients' end results at the core of this version's redesigning.

As Erik Guschlbauer, the GRC service manager elaborates: "The emphasis was placed on creating an incomparable user experience more transparency, consistency and greater ease-of-use. The new features coming with GRC 2.5, especially our flagship feature - Integrated Risk and Control Assessment (IRCA) providing an integrated overview and allowing easy access and traceability of all risks assigned to a process, its mitigating controls, and much more, is only one of the examples of just that. The goal was to provide a smooth and easy navigation and access to the right features, in the right place at the right time."

The latest release also comes with a multitude of other cool and useful features, new to the GRC module like the well-known GANTT view, allowing continuous status tracking of risk assessments and control testings, or the different business area portfolios placing a special emphasis on addressing specific stakeholders and their needs, and many more!

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

BOC Group's global customers include, among others, Allianz, Emerson, Hilti, REWE and Telefonica.

We deliver our products and services with over 200 employees spread across Athens, Berlin, Dublin, Madrid, Paris, Vienna, Warsaw and Winterthur and with more than 90 partners around the globe.

