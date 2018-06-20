Munich, Germany (ots) -



- Breakthrough technology used to manufacture a one-of-its-kind Encapsulant - Combines features of TPO as well - Formulation compatible with all Solqar PV module technologies



RenewSys showcases its breakthrough formulation - 'POE - CONSERV E 360,' a polyolefin elastomeric encapsulant that combines the features of TPO as well.



This breakthrough has earned added significance because of the role the encapsulant plays in a solar PV panel. While the Solar PV Cells are the heart of the any PV module, the encapsulant is equally crucial component. It ensures that a panel survives environmental and operational stresses to deliver performance and power, through its lifetime.



A Finalist at InterSolar Europe Awards this year, 'POE - CONSERV E 360,' has been formulated to address prevalent challenges that were severely hampering module performance; namely PID (Potential Induced Degradation) related generation loss, damage to solar PV modules caused by moisture permeation, thermal creeping of the glass, in glass-to-glass panels, etc.



After a two year long exercise to develop an encapsulant that addressed these problems, RenewSys arrived at this breakthrough formulation. A unique method of crosslinking that maintains the fine balance between adhesion strength of the encapsulant, with its degree of cross linking. It has been tested with multiple module manufacturing equipment suppliers globally. It has delivered unmatched protection against PID, with extremely low moisture transmission (MVTR.)



Its unique formulation has also been able to withstand thermal creep at 105 degree Celsius, for 250 hours.



(Thermal Creep' may be defined as a very slow shifting of the material of the panel, causing permanent damage.)



POE - CONSERV E 360 is UL Certified - E 353124, and has an ultra -short lamination time that adds value by decreasing lamination time for the manufacturer, while continuing to offer durability under extreme climatic conditions.



Speaking on the eve of the InterSolar Awards, Mr. Avinash Hiranandani, Managing Director, RenewSys India Pvt. Ltd. said, "CONSERV E 360 is a future of PV technology. It is an Encapsulant that suits all PV module technologies and increases the life of the PV module significantly, by protecting the components and delaying damage.



We have tested this on several PV module manufacturing lines and are positive that the adoption of POE will only gain pace. Simultaneously we continue to work on better, cost effective and durable technologies for both PV Modules and its components."



This rigour for innovation and product excellence is practiced by RenewSys across locations and products. Another similar product breakthrough is the launch of India's first 500 Wp Solar PV module, RenewSys DESERV Extreme.



Part of the Extreme Series of panels, it has been especially engineered to combat a growing concern for installation space constraints and meet the demand for a higher output. It combines the advantages offered by PERC, Bifacial and Half-Cut technologies to phenomenally increase output; while saving a crucial resource - land. It has a multitude of potential applications and promises a brighter future!



RenewSys is a globally renowned, and the first integrated manufacturer of Solar PV Modules and its key components. We are a part of the ENPEE Group, a diversified global conglomerate with a heritage of over 55 years of manufacturing excellence. Our products include Solar PV Modules DESERVTM (300 MW); Encapsulants - EVA and POE - CONSERV® (1.2 GW); Backsheets PRESERV® (3 GW), and Solar PV Cells RESERV® (130 MW).



We are expanding our module manufacturing capacity to 700 MW by December 2018.



Recent achievements include the launch of India's first 500 Wp panel and a nomination as Finalist at the prestigious InterSolar Awards for POE - CONSERV E 360. Reach us via phone +91 22 30040500 or mail renewsys@renewsysindia.com



