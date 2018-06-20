SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the completion of their most recent whitepaper on the next-gen digital procurement solutions. In today's competitive business scenario going digital is crucial for any procurement organization. However, to transform the current P2P process and achieve a customer-focused procurement function, organizations must begin by adopting a customer-centric business model. Additionally, by implementing digital procurement solutions organizations can improve risk mitigation and enhance supply assurance.
According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Digital procurement solutions help improve efficiency and drive better decision making by interconnecting many digital and real-world inputs."
Impact of digital procurement solutions:
- Use of apps that enable intelligent extraction of content The use of optical character recognition (OCR) and learning algorithms enables organizations to extract useful data from unstructured documents.
- Implementation of robotics process automation - Robotics Process Automation (RPA) helps automate innumerable P2P processes and other repetitive manual tasks.
- Use of cyber tracking Tracking the online sourcing processes in real-time enables organizations to proactively track supplier behavior and overall performance.
