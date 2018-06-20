Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Industry Leaders at Excellence in Best Practices Awards Banquet

Awards ceremony honors companies, strategies, processes, and executives that have achieved world-class performance within their industries

LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan celebrated innovative companies at its Excellence in Best Practices Awards Banquet on Tuesday night at the Jumeirah Carlton Hotel in London.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practices Awards to companies that are expected to encourage significant growth in their industries, have identified emerging trends before they became the standard in the marketplace, and have created advanced technologies that will catalyze and transform industries in the near future.

"Creativity and innovation are the most important keys to success. Our Award recipients demonstrate perseverance and commitment to these principles, enabling them to excel within their competitive marketplaces," said Jeff Frigstad, Global Sr. Vice President, Best Practices, Frost & Sullivan.

Awarded companies included:

Amagi-2018 Global Cloud-Based Playout Solutions for Media New Product Innovation Award

Brenmiller Energy-2018 European Thermal Energy Storage New Product Innovation Award

embotech AG-2018 European Autonomous Driving Software Technology Innovation Award

EMnify-2018 European Wireless M2M Mobile Connectivity for IIoT New Product Innovation Award

eyeSight Technologies Ltd.-2018 EIA Embedded Computer Vision for Automotive Technology Innovation Award

FLONIDAN-2018 European Smart Gas Meters Customer Value Leadership Award

LORENTZ-2018 Global Solar-powered Water Pumps Product Line Strategy Leadership Award

Modern Water-2018 European Water Quality Monitoring New Product Innovation Award

Otonomo Technologies Inc.-2018 European Car Data Platform New Product Innovation Award

Plataine-2018 North American IIoT Software for Manufacturing Digitalization & Optimization Customer Value Leadership Award

SecurityMatters-2018 Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions Customer Value Leadership Award

Sierra Wireless, Inc.-2018 Global IoT Solutions Customer Value Leadership Award

Sika-2018 European Body Shop Adhesives Product Leadership Award

Ste Industries-2018 European Connected Tire Technology Innovation Award

TomTomTelematics-2018 European Fleet Telematics Company of the Year Award

XJet Ltd.-2018 EIA Liquid Material Additive Manufacturing Technology Innovation Award

XM Cyber-2018 European APT Simulation & Remediation Platform Technology Innovation Award

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research in order to identify best practices.

For further information about the Awards Gala, please contact a member of the Best Practices Team.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

