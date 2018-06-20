Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-20 / 13:06 *Press release Bloxolid starts pre-sale of new silver product ARG3NTUM* Isernhagen, June 20th, 2018 *Today, the Bloxolid GmbH, with headquarters in Isernhagen/ Hanover announced the start of customer registration for the pre-sale of its new, digitally tradeable silver product ARG3NTUM. Interested candidates can find more information about the product on www.ARG3NTUM.com and have the opportunity to buy silver in amounts up from one gram, easy and cost-efficient.* After their recent announcement of the take-over by the Swiss Novavisions AG, the Bloxolid GmbH has reached another milestone on their way to the digital revolution of the precious metal trade: Today marks the beginning of the registration for the pre-sale of ARG3NTUM, the crypto-currency fully backed by physical silver. As soon as the technical setup which is based on the Stellar blockchain has been implanted, the silver bought in the pre-sale phase will be transformed into ARG3NTUM coins. The current plan has set the finalization of the technical development and corresponding transformation of coins at the end of this year. Bloxolid can already offer a very attractive silver price while also maintaining a low spread between buying and selling price. The advantageous conditions are due to Bloxolid buying the silver in Canada - where no sales tax is added on a silver purchase. Additionally, the acquisition of silver in bullions as opposed to smaller measures such as coins offers a pricing advantage. Finally, costs are saved through the efficient and wholly digital transactions process. The purchased silver is stored in Canadian high-security vaults and regularly audited by renowned auditing companies. *About Bloxolid GmbH* Bloxolid's mission is to combine traditional assets with innovative blockchain technology to create a new class of safe and stable investments. Founded in Hanover in December 2017, the company is currently developing its first product, ARG3NTUM: The first cryptocurrency fully backed by silver - made in Germany. With an array of defining advantages, Bloxolid is setting the standard for the trade of true values. By offering inexpensive conditions, simple transaction processes and high transparency, the company wants to revolutionise the trade of precious metals, as well as establishing itself as the safe investment choice in the crypto market. *Contact for press inquiries* Lienhardt Meyer (CMO) +49 (0) 511 2286447 Lienhardt.Meyer@bloxolid.com End of Media Release Issuer: Bloxolid GmbH Key word(s): Finance 2018-06-20 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 697121 2018-06-20

