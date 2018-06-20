Say Aloha to Aloha Slots, 2018's Sparkling New Casino Site

LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Following the huge success of Irish Spins Casino, United Commissions are excited to announce the launch of Aloha Slots, a brand new casino site on the popular Nektan platform. The site features a Hawaiian vacation theme and welcomes new players with a competitive and engaging triple bonus package.

Nektan's multi-responsive platform was shaped with mobile gaming in mind, and Aloha Slots takes full advantage of this, launching smoothly across all devices. With over 500 slots available, it's a slot-lover's paradise, featuring on-theme titles such as Baywatch Slots and Doctor Love on Vacation. For the traditionalists, classic big-hitters like Starburst, Gonzo's Quest, and Rainbow Riches are still readily available, and it's a who's who of big names with games from Microgaming, NetEnt, and more. This is not to mention the excellent choice of highly-immersive live gaming experience options available, putting players at the forefront of the action.

Aloha Slots, with its paradise look & feel, has every reason to shout about its top promotions; it offers a fresh variety of bonuses and offers, ensuring that this chilled-out site will get even seasoned players excited. VIPs can expect gold-star treatment and exclusive goodies, though all players can expect customer service that is a cut above the rest.

Not content to settle for a run-of-the-mill welcome offer, Aloha Slots offers new players access to up to £1,000 Bonus + 100 Free Spins across their first three deposits, so that new-site buzz will last even longer. This, coupled with the guaranteed safe and secure gaming experience that comes with Nektan sites, means that players can relax and enjoy their treats in a stress-free island paradise. So, grab a beach towel, head over to Aloha Slots and start your new casino adventure.

Aloha Slots casino, is a part of United Commissions' portfolio of eCogra certified, signature brands including Moon Games, Robin Hood Bingo, Vegas Spins, Irish Spins, Moon Bingo, Wicked Jackpots and Ted Bingo among others. AlohaSlots is dedicated to bringing its players a unique casino experience and quality gaming environment. The site is powered by Nektan and is licensed to offer online gaming services under the laws of Gibraltar through Nektan (Gibraltar) Limited.

Contact: Chloe Tyler, Content Manager, Chloe@Unitedcommissions.com, +44-2033188490