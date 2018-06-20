sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 20.06.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 916594 ISIN: FR0000120222 
20.06.2018 | 13:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

CNP Assurances: Pre Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EURONEXT PARIS: CNP

20th June 2018

CNP Assurances

Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: 'Syndicate desk'; telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities

The securities:
Issuer:CNP Assurances
Guarantor (if any):
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR Bmk
Description:EUR Perpetual Fixed Rate Resettable Restricted
Tier 1 Notes
Offer price:TBC
Other offer terms:
Stabilisation:
Stabilising Manager(s):Credit Suisse / HSBC (B&D) / Morgan Stanley /
Natixis / SG CIB / Unicredit
Stabilisation period expected to start on:20th June 2018
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than:20th July 2018
Existence, maximum size & conditions of use of over-allotment facility:5% of the aggregate nominal amount
Stabilisation Venue(s)Over the counter (OTC)

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilisation Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, there is no assurance that the Stabilisation Manager(s) will take any stabilisation action and any stabilisation action, if begun, may be ended at any time. Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

In addition, if and to the extent that this announcement is communicated in, or the offer of the securities to which it relates is made in, any EEA Member State that has implemented Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended (together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Directive") before the publication of a prospectus in relation to the securities which has been approved by the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive (or which has been approved by a competent authority in another Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Member State in accordance with the Prospectus Directive), this announcement and the offer are only addressed to and directed at persons in that Member State who are qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive (or who are other persons to whom the offer may lawfully be addressed) and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in that Member State.

This announcement and the offer of the securities to which it relates are only addressed to and directed at persons outside the United Kingdom and persons in the United Kingdom who have professional experience in matters related to investments or who are high net worth persons within article 12(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 and must not be acted on or relied on by other persons in the United Kingdom.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).

Contacts:
RNS
Customer Services
0044-207797-4400
rns@londonstockexchange.com
http://www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CNP Assurances via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)