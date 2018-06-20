Norwegian Publisher Implementing Aria's Billing Monetization Platform for More than 60 Newspapers

Aria Systems, the leader in helping large enterprises grow subscription- and usage-based revenue, announced today that Amedia, Norway's largest publisher of local newspapers and second largest media company overall, has selected the company's billing and monetization solution for its print and digital publications. The selection comes following a yearlong, multi-phased pilot during which Amedia trialed Aria's platform across multiple dimensions with great success, leading to a multi-year commitment.

"Over the past year, Aria was able to successfully demonstrate how transformative its billing and subscription management solution is for a publishing company like Amedia," said Haakon Johansen, Vice President Consumer Market at Amedia. "We have greater flexibility to manage the large volume of subscriptions across both print and digital titles and better meet the needs of our customers."

As the largest local publisher in Norway, Amedia currently distributes 63 local newspapers that reach a total daily audience of 1.9 million print and 1.4 million digital readers nearly 42% of the country's population in total. Amedia turned to Aria to transform and modernize its entire back-end publication management system and enable the company to handle distribution, billing and invoicing for all of its print and digital properties in one unified environment. With Aria's platform, Amedia is now able to centralize billing and subscription management for all print and digital properties, giving the company the flexibility to provide subscribers with customized pricing and product bundles, unified invoicing and a better customer experience.

"The publishing industry's continued migration to digital requires the presence of an enhanced back-end platform capable of handling product bundling, complex recurring billing and customer lifecycle management," said Tom Dibble, President and CEO, Aria Systems. "Amedia has adopted a progressive and forward-thinking approach in addressing the company's billing needs and management of its vast catalog of local newspapers. We are very pleased to formalize a long-term relationship following our successful trial engagement."

As a unique feature of the engagement, Aria also deployed a centralized publishing calendar linked to Amedia's distribution system that allows Amedia to manage subscriber deliveries based on the publishing schedule and individual entitlements. As its local newspapers continue to introduce premium content, such as live streaming of local events, the Aria platform provides Amedia the flexibility to invoice and capture incremental revenue accordingly. Aria's system also seamlessly connects with Amedia's existing payment system, enabling a smooth transition to the new platform.

About Aria Systems

Aria Systems' cloud-based monetization platform is the analysts' choice, top ranked by leading research firms. Innovative enterprises like Adobe, Audi, Pitney Bowes and Roku depend on Aria to accelerate time to market and increase flexibility, enabling them to maximize customer value and grow recurring revenue through subscription- and usage-based offerings. For more information, visit www.ariasystems.com.

About Amedia

Amedia is Norway's largest publisher of local media titles with 63 subscription-based newspaper titles. Our titles have a daily audience of 1.9 million readers (including 1 million digital readers), which translates to 42% of the adult population of Norway. Most of the newspapers have number one positions in their local communities. Total revenues in 2016 was 1.4 bill NOK from the subscription business. Amedia has more than 500,000 subscribers and 600k+ users of aID (Amedia's custom made identity solution) linked to the active subscriber base. For more information, visit www.amedia.no.

