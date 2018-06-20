bComm Association: Free, Inclusive & With Tangible Benefits

LONDON, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CoinGeek is proud to be a founding member of thebComm Association

As we approach the first year since the fork to Bitcoin Cash (BCH) it's imperative that we in the community continue to help the growth of merchant adoption of the one true bitcoin; the only low-transaction fee digital currency.

So many industry associations fail as they lack tangible benefits for their members but Membership to the bComm Association is free, inclusive and comes with tangible benefits.

The bComm Association intends to be the focal point for miners, merchants, exchanges, developers and members of the BCH community.

CoinGeek owner Calvin Ayre has provided a significant donation for funding and facilities to the bComm Association to improve communication across all area of the BCH community. His donation has allowed the Association to offer free memberships and the all the benefits it entails.

The founding board of directors come from some of the largest and most influential companies in the BCH community, ABC, Bitcoin.com, CoinGeek, Lokad and nTrust.

Founding director and ABC Lead Developer Amaury Séchet had this to say, "I hope that the bComm association will allow for closer cooperation between developers, miners, merchants and other participants in the ecosystem. Cooperation will be key to the success of Bitcoin Cash and its ecosystem."

After the success of the first CoinGeek.com bComm Conference in Hong Kong, we're holding an even bigger event in London the week of November 26th. bComm Association members will have a chance to grab a VIP passes to the event.

Founding Director Jimmy Nguyen from nChain, who hosted the Hong Kong event, "We want to see Bitcoin Cash WIN as the leading global cryptocurrency and technology platform. This new bComm Association will support keys to achieve that world-changing vision: collaboration, communication, and community."

Ayre Media UK President and founding director Emmanuel Duran Campana shared his thoughts on the formation of the bComm Association, "It's a great step forward to see the community gathering and working together. The bComm Association is the best gateway to connect easily with key stakeholders and thought leaders in this fast pace industry."

CoinGeek Week (November 27-30), will feature tracks specifically for miners, developers and merchants. For your chance to grab a VIP membership please preregister for a free membership to the bComm Association

"The formation of the bComm Association shows that Bitcoin Cash users are serious about using Bitcoin in commerce." - Roger Ver from Bitcoin.com

Lokad founder and founding bComm Association director Joannes Vermorel, "bComm supports Bitcoin reaching its next maturity stage. It's not about cryptography, it's about unlocking a superior form of commerce."

You can preregister for membership in the bComm Association on their website to have the chance to gain VIP inclusion to CoinGeek week and future events and networking opportunities.