AMPLEXOR Life Sciences to Present on Holistic Big Data in Regulatory at DIA 2018 Global Annual Meeting

MEDIA ADVISORY: As the largest, longest-running event in the Life Sciences industry, the DIA 2018 Global Annual Meeting is designed to foster the international exchange of actionable insights to improve health globally through the advancement of lifesaving medicines and technologies. DIA 2018 Global Annual Meeting will host more than 6,000 professionals in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device communities from 50+plus countries globally and 450 exhibiting companies.



What: Join the Life Sciences division of AMPLEXOR at Booth #719 at this year's DIA 2018 Global Annual Meeting. Our team of experts, experienced in working with Life Sciences organizations from all over the world, are available to meet and collaborate with throughout the conference.





With the delegate list at the DIA 2018 Global Annual Meeting comprising anyone and everyone passionate about working at the global intersection of science, healthcare, and regulation, the opportunity at this year's event to improve global health via the advancement of lifesaving medicines and technologies.





AMPLEXOR Life Sciences can make a significant contribution to this discussion, sharing its in-depth knowledge of maintaining regulatory compliance and managing enterprise regulated content and processes.





In addition, AMPLEXOR's Vice President Strategy - Life Sciences, Romuald Braun, who will be presenting in this year's Innovation Theatre, 'How Regulatory Information Will Become Part of Your Company's Big Data Architecture'.



When: 25-27 June 2018

Booth #719

Throughout the conference, AMPLEXOR's team of experts will be on hand to discuss your regulatory information management, data and multi-lingual content creation and management challenges and obtain insights and advice into how your data and content projects can be addressed.





26 June 2018

12:10 - 12:55

'How Regulatory Information Will Become Part of Your Company's Big Data Architecture' presentation by Romuald Braun - Vice President, Strategy, AMPLEXOR Life Sciences

DIA Innovation Theatre





To schedule a one-on-one discussion with an AMPLEXOR Life Sciences regulatory management or language services expert, email sherri.hughes-smith@amplexor.com or stop by Booth #719 during exhibit hours of the conference.



Where: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

415 Summer Street, Boston, MA

To learn more about the AMPLEXOR Life Sciences suite of products and services, please visit here.

About AMPLEXOR Life Sciences

AMPLEXOR Life Sciences helps pharmaceutical, medical device and biotechnology organizations launch products and break new markets quickly. Its solutions and services expedite the creation and delivery of consistent, compliant and high-quality global content - both physical and digital - across all target countries. Its services include technology consultancy, implementation and management services, as well as technical writing, medical translation and linguistic validation services.

AMPLEXOR employs 1,700 people in 21 countries across four continents. It boasts a rich 25+ year history of serving pharmaceutical, medical device manufacturers and biotechnology companies.

For more information, go to www.amplexor.com.

