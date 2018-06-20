Kofax, Inc.: Kofax Robotic Process Automation Software Creates Smarter Robots

IRVINE, Calif., June 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kofax (http://www.kofax.com/) (http://www.kofax.com/), a leading supplier of software to automate and digitally transform information intensive processes, today announced the addition of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and other capabilities in its Kapow (https://www.kofax.com/products/robotic-process-automation/kapow/overview) 10.3 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software.

Kapow, the originalbot, automates and digitally transforms a wide range of human and information intensive processes across front and back office operations. It allows users to develop and deploy smart robots that mimic human actions while driving continuous improvement using AI and machine learning. Kapow robots interact seamlessly across desktop software, traditional enterprise and browser based systems and web sites, aggregating data, transforming it into actionable information, triggering responses, and communicating with other applications.

Kapow 10.3 leverages AI and machine learning to automate human and information intensive processes using market leading capture and RPA technologies, and to build smarter robots in support of an organization's digital transformation objectives.

It also adds capabilities to accelerate robot development and deployment, including:

Intelligent screen automation to support Citrix based applications and other similarly remote desktop environments:

Kapow "learns" the application image and identifies user interface (UI) elements such as labels and buttons, resulting in significantly faster robot development.

An enhanced and embedded browser engine for building robots that access browser based systems and websites:

Kapow supports rapid robot development and deployment, and now handles more complex automation requirements.

Expanded support for attended robots designed for user monitoring and interaction:

Attended robots can be triggered by the user, desktop commands or other events, and are ideal for automating service desk, help desk and other call center activities.

With hundreds of thousands of Kapow software robots deployed at more than 600 enterprise customers, BPO providers and shared service centers around the world, Kofax has enabled exceptional improvements in operational efficiency, responsiveness and cost savings. Kapow's automation capabilities are leveraged across a wide range of use cases in banking, insurance, manufacturing, retail, logistics, government and other vertical markets.

Kofax offers Kapow as both a standalone RPA software product and as part of a complete digital transformation platform named Kofax TotalAgility (http://www.kofax.com/digital-transformation-platform) that encompasses multichannel capture, process automation, customer communications management, electronic signature, mobile and analytics capabilities.

Supporting Quotes

"AMN Healthcare implemented the Kapow RPA solution in order to achieve ambitious cost savings and efficiency goals," said Jeff Stratton, PMP, CPA, Senior Project Manager, AMN Healthcare. "Deploying Kapow has allowed our business users to redirect a significant amount of time toward activities with higher value. We have also uncovered opportunities for hard dollar savings as well and are in the process of replacing outsourced services with Kapow solutions."

"Our partnership with Kofax has empowered us to continually be at the forefront of the business process automation market. Every iteration of the software brings more sophisticated functionality that allows us to solve more problems," said Frank DeGeorge, CTO and Partner, Impact Networking, LLC. "Partnering with Kofax gives us a competitive edge. The machine learning and Citrix-friendly features of Kapow 10.3 are exactly what our clients need to achieve their comprehensive digital transformation goals."

"By incorporating machine learning and AI technology, we've further differentiated Kapow in the marketplace," said Reynolds C. Bish, Chief Executive Officer of Kofax. "And Kapow 10.3 adds game changing capabilities that deliver unprecedented efficiency in developing more complex robots. Combined with the breadth of our portfolio, Kofax is the only vendor that can truly provide a complete, unified digital transformation platform."

Supporting Resources

About Kofax

Kofax is a leading supplier of software and solutions to automate and digitally transform human and information intensive processes across front and back office operations. These can dramatically improve customer engagement, greatly reduce operating costs, mitigate compliance risk and increase competitiveness, growth and profitability. Its broad range of software and solutions can be deployed in the cloud or on premise, and include robotic process automation, business process management, multichannel capture and other critically important capabilities. These provide a rapid return on investment to over 20,000 Kofax customers in financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, supply chain, business process outsourcing and other markets. Kofax delivers its software and solutions through its direct sales and services organization and more than 650 indirect channel partners in more than 60 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit kofax.com (http://www.kofax.com/).

