Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) will hold a webcast on Friday, July 20, 2018 to discuss the results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2018. The webcast is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central Time). A press release announcing the results will be issued at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time (5:45 a.m. Central Time).

To access the webcast, listeners should visit the BHGE website at: investors.bhge.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the BHGE website for one month following the webcast.

About Baker Hughes, a GE company

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) is the world's first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. We deploy minds and machines to enhance customer productivity, safety and environmental stewardship, while minimizing costs and risks at every step of the energy value chain. With operations in over 120 countries, we infuse over a century of experience with the spirit of a startup inventing smarter ways to bring energy to the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180620005623/en/

Contacts:

Baker Hughes, a GE company

Media Relations:

Stephanie Cathcart, +1 202-549-6462

stephanie.cathcart@bhge.com

or

Melanie Kania, +1 713-439-8303

melanie.kania@bhge.com

or

Investor Relations:

Philipp Mueller, +1 281-809-9088

investor.relations@bhge.com