On June 19, 2018, CybAero AB published a press release with information that Linköping's District Court has declared the company bankrupt. According to item 7.2.2 of Nasdaq First North Nordic Rulebook, the Nasdaq Stockholm AB can make an administrative decision to remove a company's financial instruments from trading on Nasdaq First North if the company no longer meets the applicable admission requirements, for example if the company is subject to an insolvency procedure. With reference to the above, the trading in CybAero AB's shares, and related instruments, is to cease with immediate effect. Please note that trading in the shares, and related instruments, is halted and will not be resumed. Short name: CBA ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010414250 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 40870 ---------------------------- Short name: CBA TO 12 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010573147 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 150388 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Caroline Sjölund or Jimmy Kvarnström telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.