KONE OYJ: KONE wins order for mixed-use project in heart of Nashville, Tennessee

KONE Corporation, press release, June 20, 2018

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, has won an order to provide elevators and escalators for a mixed-use development at Fifth + Broadway in historic downtown Nashville, Tennessee, in the United States.

The project consists of a 34-story residential tower, 25-story office tower, 235,000 square feet (22,000 square meters) of shopping and dining, a renovated conference center, and the National Museum of African American Music. Situated nearby are the historic Ryman Auditorium, Bridgestone Arena and Honky Tonk Row at Lower Broadway.

In total, the project will cover more than one million square feet (90,000 square meters) of real estate and will repurpose more than six acres (2.5 hectares) of land previously occupied by the Nashville Convention Center. Project completion is planned for spring 2020.

"KONE is well equipped to supply all of the innovative, vertical transportation needs for this signature project in downtown Nashville," says Larry Wash, executive vice president, KONE Americas. "Our connected, smart elevators underscore our commitment to the future of smart buildings."

KONE will provide 12 KONE MiniSpace passenger elevators (including six high-speed passenger elevators), nine KONE MonoSpace 500 elevators, three MonoSpace 700 elevators and 12 KONE TravelMaster escalators.

The project is a joint development between owners OliverMcMillan and Spectrum | Emery. Gresham Smith & Partners is the project architect; Skanska is the general contractor. For more information on the project, visit Fifthandb.com.

The order was booked in the second quarter of 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Liisa Kivelä, Director, Communications, KONE Corporation, tel. +358 204 75 4330. media@kone.com

Read more

Previous press releases from KONE Americas are available at www.kone.us/stories-and-references/press-releases (http://www.kone.us/stories-and-references/press-releases)

Previous global press releases are available at http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/ (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/) including:

May 16, 2018: KONE wins first KONE UltraRope order in North America for 110 North Wacker Drive in Chicago Loop business district (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-wins-first-kone-ultrarope--order-in-north-america-for-110-north-wacker-drive-in-chicago-loop-business-district-2018-05-16-2.aspx)

March 15, 2018: KONE wins order for Eglinton Crosstown project in Toronto Light Rail expansion (http://www.kone.com/en/news-and-insights/releases/kone-wins-order-for-eglinton-crosstown-project-in-toronto-light-rail-expansion-2018-03-15-2.aspx)

About KONE At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com (http://www.kone.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire

