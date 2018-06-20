

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - Teradata Corp. (TDC), a cloud-based data and analytics company, said it has filed a complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against German software giant SAP SE (SAP), SAP America, Inc. and SAP Labs, LLC for trade secret misappropriation, copyright infringement and antitrust violations.



Teradata said in a statement, 'SAP lured Teradata into a purported joint venture in order to gain access to Teradata's valuable intellectual property. SAP's purpose for the joint venture was to steal Teradata's trade secrets, developed over the course of four decades, and use them to quickly develop and introduce a competing though inferior product, SAP HANA.'



'Upon release of SAP HANA, SAP promptly terminated the joint venture, and SAP is now attempting to coerce its customers into using HANA only, to the exclusion of Teradata,' the company added.



Teradata said that while it supports competition and innovation in the data and analytics space, SAP's conduct is neither pro-competitive nor innovative.



Teradata is seeking an injunction barring SAP's illegal conduct, monetary damages, and all other legal as well as equitable relief available under law and which the court may deem proper.



Morrison & Foerster LLP is serving as legal counsel to Teradata in connection with this matter.



