Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) today announced the opening of the 2018 Global Firm of the Future contest, inviting bookkeeping, full-service accounting and tax firms based in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States and, for the first time, India to enter for a chance to win the coveted title of Intuit QuickBooks Global Firm of the Future. Intuit QuickBooks and ProConnect Group are encouraging firms that embrace technology innovations to enter the contest and show how their firm is of the future. New this year, firms are also asked to include a story of how they have helped a small business client overcome a challenge and achieve success. Participating firms and the small business clients named in their submissions will have a chance at over $135,000 USD in prizes, including cash prizes and an all-expense paid trip to Intuit's annual QuickBooks Connect conference, November 5-7, 2018 in San Jose, California, where the grand prize winner will be revealed. In addition to cash and prizes for contest winners and runners-up, Intuit QuickBooks this year will also be making a donation to Kiva.org (up to $25,000 USD) during the public voting phase of the contest that determines the global winner.

"We are continuously amazed by the inspiring work of our accounting and tax partners, and we expect this year's contest to be another exceptional showcasing of their work and the success they help small business clients achieve," said Rich Preece, global leader of the Accountant Segment, Small Business and Self Employed Group at Intuit. "We want to celebrate the firms that embrace new innovations, push boundaries and evolve their practices with technology all in the pursuit of prosperity for clients."

Preece and a global panel of qualified judges from Intuit's Small Business and Self Employed Group and Accountant Segment will select a total of five finalists, one from each participating country, as well as 10 runners-up from all submissions, regardless of location.

How to Enter

The call for entries is now open and runs until August 12, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Bookkeeping, full-service accounting and/or tax firms based in Australia, Canada (except Quebec), India, the United Kingdom and United States can enter by going to this website: http://intuit.me/FOTF2018.

To submit an entry, firms will need to answer the following questions (in 200 words or fewer) to demonstrate why they deserve to be named the 2018 Intuit QuickBooks Global Firm of the Future:

How many small business clients do you serve for accounting, bookkeeping and/or tax needs? What percentage of your small business clients use QuickBooks Online? Explain how you save time for your firm and your clients by leveraging cloud-based accounting technologies, including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Online Accountant and any third party applications. Describe what advisory services you perform on behalf of your clients to help them avoid pitfalls and identify growth opportunities. Please include how technology and the products you use play a role in your ability to deliver these services. Tell us how your firm is leveraging the Web, digital marketing and social media to interact with clients, reach new prospects and grow. Share a story of how you have leveraged cloud-based accounting technologies (including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Online Accountant and/or any third party applications) to help a specific client prosper and achieve success.

Firms will also need to upload one photo (collages including multiple images are permitted) that best exemplifies how it is a Firm of the Future.

By entering this contest, firms acknowledge that they have read and agree to these Official Rules.

Finalists and Voting

One finalist from each country will be announced in August 2018 as well as 10 runners-up regardless of firm location. Intuit will then provide a videographer and producer for each finalist to create a high quality video entry focused on highlighting what makes their firm a Firm of the Future. All five videos will be available in an online gallery for public voting from October 16-31, 2018.

As a bonus, for every vote and social share that takes place during the voting period in October, a donation will be made to Kiva.org (up to $25,000 USD). Kiva is an international nonprofit based in San Francisco, California that invests in entrepreneurs from underserved communities around the world who are looking to create a better future for themselves, their families and their communities.

Prizes

The top five global finalists and the small businesses identified by each firm will each receive a $5,000 USD cash prize as well as one ticket and all-expense paid trip to attend QuickBooks Connect San Jose. The grand prize winner and the small business they support will be revealed on the main stage and receive additional cash prizes of $25,000 USD and $15,000 USD, respectively. Up to 10 runners-up will be awarded a cash prize of $2,500 USD, and the small businesses identified by each runner-up will be awarded a cash prize of $1,000 USD.

Firm of the Future website

Interested firms can go to the Firm of the Future website to be inspired by the stories of past winners. The site curates actionable step-by-step guides and resources developed by Intuit and key industry leaders, and it serves as a platform for accounting and tax professionals to continue their journey towards becoming a Firm of the Future.

To join the conversation, share on Facebook and Twitter using QBFirmOfTheFuture.

