Intense Technologies Amongst Business Automation 'Leaders' in Aspire Leaderboard

HYDERABAD, India, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Intense Technologies is pleased to inform that it has been added to the Aspire Leaderboard a digital-first CCM vendor positioning portal developed and marketed by Aspire.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708520/Aspire_Leaderboard_2018_Infographic.jpg )



Intense Technologies has been positioned in the Aspire Leaderboard grids of Business Automation as 'Leader' and as 'Focused' in the overall leaders for CCM, Customer Communications and Omni-channel orchestration.

On the occasion, Mr Shastri, MD, Intense Technologies Ltd. said, "We are honoured to be part of the Aspire Leaderboard, which is focused on Customer Communications Management (CCM) and digital customer experience. UniServe NXT, our low-code development platform focuses on helping enterprises build business agility by developing enterprise applications that enable seamless collaboration between processes and stakeholders. This positioning adds another laurel to Intense's growing list of accolades for 2018 reinforcing our positioning as a strong player in digital transformation for enterprises."

"Intense Technologies performed well in the 2018 Aspire Leaderboard, due to its strengths in business automation, the company's focus on deploying its software as a low-code development framework, as well as employing new technology such as Robotic Software Automation. It is also seeing more success outside of its South Asian home market." Kaspar Roos, CEO & Founder, Aspire.

For more details about the CCM Aspire Leaderboard 2018, please visit: https://www.aspireleaderboard.com/best-customer-communications-management-software

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire's consultancy organisation. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specialising in the Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Digital Customer Experience (DCX) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with technology providers, service providers, enterprises and investors to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organisations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com.



About Intense

Intense Technologies Limited (NSE: INTENTECH) (BSE: 532326) (ISIN: INE781A01025) (Bloomberg: INTEC:IN) is a global enterprise software products company, headquartered in India with a strong and emerging presence in USA, LATAM, EMEA and APAC. Our enterprise software products are used globally by Fortune 500s for digital transformation of customer-centric business processes resulting in improved revenues, greater customer centricity and reduced operational expenses. We have customers in more than 45 countries and have established ourselves as formidable players in the domains that we operate. We help onboard more than 2.5 million customers every day; we send more than 200 million notifications in a day. Our solutions have been built for scale and have played a crucial role in enhancing customer experience across all our implementations. Intense Technologies has sales offices in Singapore, UAE, USA and UK. Website: http://in10stech.com/

For more information, please click on the below link:

http://in10stech.com/news-room/news-2018/intense-tech-amongst-business-automation-leaders-in-aspire-leaderboard

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/in10stech

Twitter: https://twitter.com/in10stech

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/In10stech

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+In10stech

For further information, please contact:

Madhavi S, Head Marketing

Intense Technologies Ltd.

Phone: +91-40-4455-8578

Email: madhavi@in10stech.com

