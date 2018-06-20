Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market is Projected to be Worth $2.8 Billion in 2023, Aluminum Fasteners Being the Most Preferred Material of Choice, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, and Military Aircraft), by Application Type (Seats, Galley, Lavatory, Ducts, Stowage Bins, Floor Panels, Sidewall Panels, Door & Windows, and Others), by Fastener Type (Screws, Bolts, Nuts, Rivets, and Others), by Material Type (Aluminum, Steel and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg )



This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the aircraft interior fasteners market over the trend period of 2012 to 2017 and forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market: Highlights

Fasteners are used to assemble and hold various parts of an aircraft together. They play a vital role in an aircraft and are amongst the most essential hardware components. A wide variety of fasteners are used in the interior of an aircraft, such as bolts, screws, nuts, rivets, potted-inserts, clamps, and flanged spacers. It has a very large share in hardware components used in an aircraft as about 45-50% of the components used in an aircraft are fasteners. For instance; Airbus' A380 aircraft has six million components out of which more than three million are fasteners.

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft interior fasteners market is likely to grow at a healthy rate over the next five years to reach US$ 2,795.2 million in 2023. An incessant increase in air passenger traffic all around the world, which is triggering the production rates of key programs, such as B737, A320 family, B787, and A350XWB; market entry of new players, such as COMAC and Irkut; introduction of variants of existing best-selling aircraft programs, such as B737 max, A320neo, and B777x; and increasing aircraft fleet size are the factors likely to contribute to a sustainable growth platform for the aircraft interior fasteners market.

Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the growth engine of the aircraft interior fasteners market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. Boeing and Airbus are increasing the production rates of their best-selling commercial aircraft programs in order to meet a huge pile of order backlogs. Also, COMAC and Irkut are entering the commercial aircraft industry with their C919 and MC-21 aircraft programs. Boeing anticipated that there would be total deliveries of 41,030 commercial aircraft worth US$ 6.1 trillion in the global marketplace during 2017-2036. This factor will create a sustainable demand for fasteners for commercial aircraft interiors globally in the foreseeable future.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample on the Report

Based on the application type, seating is expected to remain the dominant application of fasteners in aircraft interiors, driven by large number of seats per aircraft and gradual inclination of airliners towards economy class and premium economy seats by shying away from first class seats.

Fasteners used in aircraft interiors are made from a wide array of materials, such as aluminum, steel, plastics, and alloys. Aluminum fasteners are the most preferred choice because of their numerous advantages, such as higher specific strength to steel, lightweight, and excellent corrosion and heat resistance. Plastic fasteners are steadily penetrating the aircraft interior fasteners market as they have the advantages of being lightweight at a considerable strength compared to the metallic counterparts.

As per the study, North America is expected to remain the largest aircraft interior fasteners market during the forecast period. The region is the manufacturing capital of aerospace industry with the presence of many large- and small-sized tier players and fasteners manufacturers. Furthermore, stricter emission norms have led to a faster adoption of lighter aerospace grade fasteners in the region. Asia-Pacific is likely to depict the highest growth during the forecast period with China, Japan, and India being the key sources of growth. Substantial growth in the air passenger and freight traffic in China and India are compelling aircraft manufacturers and tier players to open their manufacturing plants in the region. Also, both countries are incessantly increasing their defense budget with the purpose to acquire the latest military aircraft to solidify their defense capabilities. This, in turn, will create a healthy demand for fasteners in these countries in the coming years. The involvement of Japanese conglomerates to become the risk-sharing partners in the next-generation commercial aircraft and upcoming indigenous regional aircraft (Mitsubishi MRJ) will further boost the demand for fasteners in aircraft interiors in the region.

Majoraircraft interior fastener manufacturers are Precision Castparts Corp., Arconic Fastening Systems, Lisi Aerospace, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., and Penn Engineering. Development of lightweight fasteners and forming strategic alliances with the aircraft OEMs and tier players are the key strategies adopted by the major fastener manufacturers to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies interior fasteners market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in six ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the six ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market, By Aircraft Type

Commercial Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Aircraft (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market, By Application Type

Seats (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Galleys (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Lavatory (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Ducts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Stowage Bins (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Floor Panel (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Sidewall Panel (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Door & Windows (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market, By Fastener Type

Screws (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Bolts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Nuts (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Rivets (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market, By Material Type

Aluminum Fasteners (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Steel Fasteners (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Fasteners (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market, By End-User Type

Original Equipment (OE) (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aftermarket (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aircraft Interior Fasteners Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , The UK, Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , Taiwan , Malaysia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Argentina , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Global Aircraft Seals Market by Aircraft Type, by Application Type, by Motion Type, by Function Type, by Material Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022

Aircraft Aerodynamic Seals Market by Aircraft Type, by Application Type, by Material Type, by Motion Type, and by Region, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

