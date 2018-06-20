Zoom Telephonics, Inc.: Zoom Telephonics Begins Shipments of Two Motorola Modem Plus Router Combinations

- Motorola MD 1600 DSL Modem plus AC1600 WiFi Gigabit Router

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2018 / Zoom Telephonics, Inc. ("Zoom") (OTCQB: ZMTP) (the "Company"), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, today announced that the Company has begun volume shipments of two Motorola modem plus router combinations.

Management Commentary

Frank Manning, Zoom's President and CEO, stated, "Zoom continues to focus its efforts on expanding our product line in the product areas benefitting from our exclusive Motorola license. The MD1600 is our first VDSL/ADSL product, and it offers an excellent value to customers looking for a high-performance DSL modem/router that can eliminate monthly modem rental fees. The Motorola MG7700 provides cable Internet users with high-speed Internet access and superb WiFi speed and coverage. Initial Amazon customer reviews are strong, and prospects for both products are good."

Motorola MD1600 VDSL2/ADSL2+ Modem plus AC1600 WiFi Gigabit Router ("MD1600")

The MD1600 is a high-speed DSL modem with Motorola extras like user-friendly setup, advanced surge and lightning protection, and skilled customer support in English and Spanish from Boston. Model MD1600 provides excellent WiFi coverage, and typically eliminates about $10 a month in modem rental fees at CenturyLink and some other DSL providers.

Please see www.motorolanet.com/md1600 for additional product details.



Motorola MG7700 24X8 Cable Modem plus AC1900 Dual Band Wi-Fi Gigabit Router with Power Boost, 1000 Mbps Maximum DOCSIS 3.0 ("MG7700").

The Motorola MG7700 cable gateway includes a built-in AC1900 3x3 wireless gigabit router. The MG7700 provides the range, wireless speeds and networking support needed for multimedia, Internet video and high-performance networking in a home or office. This 24X8 DOCSIS 3.0 combination is certified by Comcast Xfinity and can eliminate Xfinity cable modem rental fees of approximately $132 per year.

Please see www.motorolanet.com/mg7700 for additional product details.



About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. designs, produces, markets, and supports cable modems and other communication products. The Company's worldwide Motorola license agreement includes cable modems and gateways, DSL modems and gateways, cellular modems and routers and sensors, and other Internet and network products. For more information about Zoom and its products, please visit www.zoomtel.com/investor and www.motorolanetwork.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Prior, Senior Vice-President

The Equity Group Inc.

Phone: 212-836-9606

Email: aprior@equityny.com

SOURCE: Zoom Telephonics, Inc.